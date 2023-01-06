Read full article on original website
Richard E. Brandt
Richard (Dick) E. Brandt, 82 of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Haven, IN passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his family by his side. Richard was born on November 23, 1940, to Dale and Alvina (Butler) Brandt in Decatur, IN. After graduating from Monmouth High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.
Joseph Harvest
Died peacefully on December 24 surrounded by family, who celebrated his 96th birthday with him two days earlier. Born, Slovan, PA, moved to Miami in 1940, resident of The Villages. Proud WW II Navy Veteran, served as a radio aircraft gunner on the USS Saginaw Bay in the South Pacific....
Dr. Burton Rosenthal
Dr. Burton Irwin (Burt) Rosenthal passed away on December 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Florida. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal, his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis, grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis, sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley.
Dennis P. Jean
Dennis P. Jean, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1st at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL. Dennis was born on September 13, 1947 to Frederick and Erna (Christiansen) Jean in Kansas City, MO. He spent his working years in various sales positions, a job in which he excelled. He retired from Baron BMW after more than twenty years. Dennis had lots of friends and was known for his great wit and sense of humor. He was happiest when on the golf course with family and friends. He was also an animal lover and doted on his kitty, Raven, until she passed. We are sure he is relaxing with her now.
Nancy Ellen Henderson
Nancy Ellen Henderson passed away December 30, 2022 after a long struggle with Dementia. She was born on June 28, 1939 in Bakersfield, California. She was preceded in death by her husband David in March of 2014 and two of her three children, Debbie Gregory and Jerry Muncie. She is survived by her sister Deanna Wagner of The Villages and her daughter Cheryl Davidson and Grandson Keven of Kent, Washington and her four step-children, Daniel, Kathryn, Christine, and Cynthia in Washington State, and many grandchildren.
Kristine Danielle Wilcox
Kristine Danielle Wilcox, 22, of Wildwood, Florida passed away December 22, 2022, at UF Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, Florida. Kristine was born in Ocala, Florida, a daughter of Tony Wilcox and Kathrine Jakob. She worked for Wawa in food service. Kristine is survived by: Tony Wilcox of Holden, ME and...
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024
The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024. The widening project has caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The latest timetable from FDOT...
Dorothy Tietz Toomey
Dorothy Tietz Toomey, age 90, of Summerfield FL, passed away peacefully on December 26 surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was known to her friends as Dolly. She was survived by Vincent Jr (Corinne) of Elk Park NC and her 2 granddaughters, Shannon (Sean) Healy of Clover SC, and Kelly (Steven) Lewis of Rock Hill SC. She was a fun-loving great grandmother to Mia, Kylie and Addison Lewis.
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later
Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
Village of Tall Trees resident turns himself in on drunk driving warrant
A Village of Tall Trees resident was jailed after turning himself in on a drunk driving warrant. Edward Alan Porch, 62, who lives in the Ingleside Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, turned himself in Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell. He was wanted on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence.
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
New Hospitality Experiences Unveiled Ahead of 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit—Plus, Sunday Brunch
Exhibitors and spectators alike can expect an entirely new experience during the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. From the newly renovated Post Time Café to a weekly Sunday Brunch at Overlook Club, guests at HITS Ocala will have the opportunity to enjoy top-quality hospitality alongside the top-quality competition. The goal of Post Time Farm’s revitalization was to blend the facility improvement while maintaining its distinctive Florida charm and heritage. The HITS Winter Circuit gets underway on January 17 and will feature 10 weeks of hunter/jumper action with footing produced by Wordley Martin, as well as Glenn and Thomas Metzger.
Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police
An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents. • Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. • Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. • Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library. Each presentation is...
