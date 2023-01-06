Read full article on original website
’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans
Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Says There Were Rumors That the Cartwrights Were Gay
Michael Landon said fans thought the Cartwright men in 'Bonanza' were gay because all of the women kept getting removed from the show.
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
Yellowstone Actor’s Comments Have Me Thinking Latest Death Will Play Into Rip Learning Beth And Jamie’s Secret
Yellowstone delivered a surprising death with its latest episode, and the actor's reaction makes it seem like it'll play into Beth and Jamie's secrets reaching Rip's ears.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Matthew McConaughey Reveals Photo With His Kids Decorating His Massive Christmas Tree
Matthew McConaughey took to his Twitter to showcase one of his kids earning some character by putting an angel atop a tall Christmas tree. The Interstellar star posted an image of one of his boys atop a tall ladder. The veteran actor secures the ladder as two other kids look on as the boy places an angel on the massive tree.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?
Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing. We first met the political coordinator...
