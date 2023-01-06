ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans

Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Looper

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons

Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
