ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Another fog chance, then continued warming

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay

(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Latest survey by Iowa Business Council breaks string of negative outlooks

The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows some positive expectations for the next six months. Executive director, Joe Murphy, says it’s a good way to start the new year. “We scored an index score of 59.26. And the important point on that is anything that scores above 50 represents positive economic sentiment. So we’re about a half a point better than we were in the third quarter of 2022,” Murphy says.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Early snowstorms put area on record pace

REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships

When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover

Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Roby Smith rise to Iowa treasurer gets partisan reactions

Smith is first from QC to hold statewide office in more than half century. This week’s fight over the next Speaker of the House might be a signal of what’s to come from the lower chamber of Congress this session. Illinois state lawmakers could do something about the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Doctor warns new XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible

DES MOINES, Iowa — XBB.1.5 is the name of the latest COVID-19 variant the World Health Organization is warning against. The variant is a mutation of other omicron variants, making it highly transmissible. "We have something that is far more contagious and far transmissible than it had been previously,...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy