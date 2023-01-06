Read full article on original website
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KCCI.com
Another fog chance, then continued warming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
KCRG.com
Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
northwestmoinfo.com
Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay
(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike
DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
Radio Iowa
Latest survey by Iowa Business Council breaks string of negative outlooks
The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows some positive expectations for the next six months. Executive director, Joe Murphy, says it’s a good way to start the new year. “We scored an index score of 59.26. And the important point on that is anything that scores above 50 represents positive economic sentiment. So we’re about a half a point better than we were in the third quarter of 2022,” Murphy says.
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Albia Newspapers
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What’s on tap for the legislative session?
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the circus that has been the election of the next U.S. House Speaker, and look ahead to the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
kiow.com
Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover
Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
ourquadcities.com
Roby Smith rise to Iowa treasurer gets partisan reactions
Smith is first from QC to hold statewide office in more than half century. This week’s fight over the next Speaker of the House might be a signal of what’s to come from the lower chamber of Congress this session. Illinois state lawmakers could do something about the...
KCRG.com
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
KCCI.com
Doctor warns new XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible
DES MOINES, Iowa — XBB.1.5 is the name of the latest COVID-19 variant the World Health Organization is warning against. The variant is a mutation of other omicron variants, making it highly transmissible. "We have something that is far more contagious and far transmissible than it had been previously,...
