Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mass Exodus of Popular Vikings, Irv’s Return, Nick Mullens
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 7th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Former Vikings RB Ties Record of Vikings Legend
The Vikings face the Chicago Bears in Week 18. It is a standard Sunday noon CST game, but the NFL played two games on Saturday in the final week of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs played their season finale in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders, and one former Viking starred in the game.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings Regular Season Finale
It’s time for some final predictions for Vikings football during the regular season before we head to the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings regular season ends at Soldier Field on Sunday, with a divisional meeting against the Chicago Bears. Minnesota leads the series 64-57-2 in games dating back to 1961 when the Vikings joined the NFL. The Vikings have also had the better of the most recent encounters, winning the last three and the last two games in Chicago.
Vikings Nemesis Hints Goodbye
The Vikings have created a handful of rivalries in six decades, but only a few have bothered them as much as the current quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. And Aaron Rodgers, one of the all-time great players in NFL history, may no longer be a problem for the Vikings.
Houston Texans fire ex-Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith after 1 season
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
A week after he collapsed on the field, Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo for next step in his recovery.
Vikings Won’t Play Several Starters in Week 18
Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated earlier in the week that the Minnesota Vikings would be playing their starters to begin Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but ahead of the game, they announced that several starters would be inactive for Week 18. Here’s the full list of inactives for the Vikings:
Prediction for Vikings at Bears + 2021 Flashback
The 12-4 Minnesota Vikings and the 3-13 divisional rival Chicago Bears are set to face off Sunday at Soldier Field. Minnesota is coming off a rough 41-17 loss on the road to the Green Bay Packers. Chicago, meanwhile, has lost nine consecutive games and fell 41-10 to the Detroit Lions last week on the road.
Kevin O’Connell’s Old Boss Could Call It Quits
The Minnesota Vikings found Kevin O’Connell from the coaching carousel last February, snatching the young offensive coordinator away from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. So far, the experiment has played out marvelously, as Minnesota has a 12-4 record in O’Connell’s first 16 games. Not bad.
Packers Suffer Cataclysmic Ending to 2022
Left for dead after Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, while members of the team insisted the club could “go on a run” and wiggle into the postseason. They almost made the slogan true. The Packers won four straight, toppling the Chicago Bears, Los...
Can the Vikings Defense Finally Stop Someone?
The 3-13 Chicago Bears host the 12-4 Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale in Week 18. Both teams are playing for different things, so the game brings some fascinating storylines. Can Vikings Reclaim 2 Seed?. The Vikings lost their pole position for the second seed in the NFC conference...
What Difference Does a Week Make for Chris Reed?
The Minnesota Vikings have not won a divisional road game this year, and they’ll have a final opportunity to change that during a Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Fate ultimately all but decided, Kevin O’Connell is still going with his starters, and that now includes Chris Reed. How much of a difference can a week make?
ESPN Draft Analyst Has Defense on the Brain for Vikings
Whether the Minnesota Vikings lose prematurely in the playoffs or win the Super Bowl in February, draft season is right around the corner, as the event occurs in Kansas City on April 27-29. Minnesota will enter the offseason with a handful of roster needs, including wide receiver, cornerback, off-ball linebacker,...
Starters Playing, but Who’s on the Line?
The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Chicago Bears for a final regular season game during Week 18. With Kevin O’Connell suggesting his starters would take the field as they have the second seed still in play, it remains to be seen how long that group plays. For the offensive line, it’s a question about who is a starter.
Vikings Battle DVOA Demons with Playoffs Near
You, the fan, may be excited about the upcoming playoff tournament, an event involving the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since 2019. But the NFL masses, plus the popular “analytics crowd,” expect the Vikings to lose early in the postseason. Minnesota hasn’t won a game with a cover-to-cover effort since September 11th (or Week 1 of the regular season). The Vikings toppled the Packers that afternoon 23-7, and that was the last time Minnesota beat a team by more than eight points.
Former Bears Got Their Revenge in Week 18
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears closed their 2022 regular seasons with a matchup at Soldier Field in Week 18. In this game, the Vikings had a pair of players playing their first game against the Bears after spending time with them: CB Duke Shelley and DL Khyiris Tonga. The former Bears got their revenge as the Vikings beat Chicago, 29-13.
Sunday’s Vikings Game to Help Shape 2023 Roster
The Minnesota Vikings can fall no further than the No. 3 seed in the postseason sweepstakes this weekend and could even retake the No. 2 seed if the Arizona Cardinals feel frisky at the San Francisco 49ers. That probably won’t happen, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has indicated his plan for starters to play at Soldier Field this week.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0