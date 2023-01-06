ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

5 people displaced after house fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people are displaced after a house fire, according to the County of Lexington. On Saturday, January 7th, Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank. High flames were...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Waverly Women’s Health to open on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Waverly Women’s Health will open to patients starting January 16 at 2117 Gervais Street in Columbia, says Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center. The women’s health center was previously headquartered at Cooperative’s 1228 Harden Street campus. The new 8,200 square foot facility will provide increased access to affordable care and improve health outcomes, say officials.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation. Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.
LEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy