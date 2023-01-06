Read full article on original website
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the...
Man accused of punching deputy during arrest attempt caught 2 days later in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man accused of assaulting a Lexington County deputy has been taken into custody after two days on the run. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that 33-year-old Allen Michael Rish had been arrested for an incident that first unfolded on Tuesday.
abccolumbia.com
5 people displaced after house fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five people are displaced after a house fire, according to the County of Lexington. On Saturday, January 7th, Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank. High flames were...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
wach.com
Funeral services held Saturday for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
Orangeburg, S.C. (WACH) — A woman found shot to death in her home in Orangeburg County, was laid to rest today. On Thanksgiving Day, the body of Crystal Jumper was found at her Orangeburg home., but her 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter was missing. Weeks later, Aspen was found with...
5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
'She deserves justice': Family of mom found dead in Kershaw Co. donation bin speaks out
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After nearly a year of searching, Hannah Gates received the news no daughter hopes to hear. Her mother, Lesley Lemoine was found dead New Year's weekend inside a donation bin off Highway 1 in Lugoff. "Every day, every week that passed in those nine months,...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
wach.com
One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
live5news.com
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
WRDW-TV
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
abccolumbia.com
Waverly Women’s Health to open on Gervais Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Waverly Women’s Health will open to patients starting January 16 at 2117 Gervais Street in Columbia, says Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center. The women’s health center was previously headquartered at Cooperative’s 1228 Harden Street campus. The new 8,200 square foot facility will provide increased access to affordable care and improve health outcomes, say officials.
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
WIS-TV
Lee County deputies searching for suspect who assaulted elderly woman
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in a burglary and assault investigation. Investigators say around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to an elderly woman’s home which is three miles outside of the city limits of Bishopville on December 26, 2022.
