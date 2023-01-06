A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...

