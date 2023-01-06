Read full article on original website
Cody Fisher death: Two men charged with murder of footballer in Birmingham nightclub stabbing
Two men have been charged with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher who was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day.The pair, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.Police said Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended on Friday.Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, of West Midlands Police said of the charges:...
Man charged with murder after remains found in pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs. Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT. A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Woman denies murdering mother, 35, whose 'badly decomposed' body was found on her child's bunk bed
A pregnant woman denied murdering a 35-year-old mother in her own home whose 'badly decomposed' body was found on her child's bunk bed. Ashana Studholme, 37, denied murder and preventing a lawful burial when she appeared at the Old Bailey today Tuesday, December, 20.
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
BBC
'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
Woman and man, both 23, charged with concealing baby’s birth before disposing of child’s body
A WOMAN and a man have been accused of hiding the birth of a baby before disposing of its body. Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both 23, have been jointly charged with a number of offences. These include procuring a poison or noxious substance to cause a miscarriage, concealing the...
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
BBC
Bolton stabbing: Man, 21, charged after three men seriously hurt
A man has been charged with assault after three men were seriously hurt in a stabbing. They were all stabbed in the stomach in the attack on Cramond Walk in Bolton at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and the other man has suffered...
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
BBC
Met Police officer denies two charges of rape
A serving Met Police officer has denied raping two women, 11 days apart. Rupert Edwards, 30, is accused of attacking one woman in Epsom, Surrey, and another in Lambeth, south London, on 26 August and 5 September last year. The incidents are alleged to have happened while he was off...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC
Man dies after New Year's Eve crash in Birmingham
A man has died after two cars collided in Birmingham on New Year's Eve. He was driving on Stratford Road in Hall Green shortly after 23:30 GMT when he was believed to have been struck by a Silver Mercedes, police said. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died...
Second charity refuses £10k raised for woman guilty of false rape claims
Women’s group in Barrow was one of two charities to receive money raised for Eleanor Williams
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
