ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Ford to partner with LG on Turkey battery plant, drops SK

Ford Motor Co. will partner with LG Energy Solution Ltd. to build a new battery plant in Turkey, dropping a deal with SK On Co., as the Dearborn carmaker seeks to speed up the shift to clean cars and diversify its battery suppliers, people familiar with the matter said. Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
Detroit News

Stellantis secures manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries from Element 25

The maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles on Monday said it has secured supply of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries in a five-year agreement with Australian miner Element 25 Ltd. Manganese is the key stabilizing ingredient in the battery's cathode for nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistries,...
INDIANA STATE
Detroit News

Wall Street opens higher, adding to gains made last week

New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending gains from last week when the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks. Energy stocks were among the biggest winners as crude oil prices rose about 3%. Technology stocks were also higher. Macy’s sank after tempering its sales forecast for its current quarter late Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy