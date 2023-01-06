Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Ford to partner with LG on Turkey battery plant, drops SK
Ford Motor Co. will partner with LG Energy Solution Ltd. to build a new battery plant in Turkey, dropping a deal with SK On Co., as the Dearborn carmaker seeks to speed up the shift to clean cars and diversify its battery suppliers, people familiar with the matter said. Ford...
Detroit News
Stellantis secures manganese sulphate supply for EV batteries from Element 25
The maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles on Monday said it has secured supply of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries in a five-year agreement with Australian miner Element 25 Ltd. Manganese is the key stabilizing ingredient in the battery's cathode for nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistries,...
Detroit News
Wall Street opens higher, adding to gains made last week
New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending gains from last week when the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks. Energy stocks were among the biggest winners as crude oil prices rose about 3%. Technology stocks were also higher. Macy’s sank after tempering its sales forecast for its current quarter late Friday.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Will a protectionist and divided Washington sink stock markets in 2023?
Will 2023 be another sad year for stock markets and will the global economy indeed be dealt severe blows?
Nearly 90% of people in one of China's most populous provinces infected with COVID: report
Almost 90% of residents in China's Henan province, the third most populous in China, were infected with COVID-19 as of Jan. 6, according to a Chinese official.
