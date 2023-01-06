ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Is Luke Grimes a Singer? Details on the Actor’s Projects Outside of ‘Yellowstone’

 4 days ago

He's not just a Dutton! Yellowstone fans know Luke Grimes as Kayce on the Paramount Network show, but he's wears more than one (cowboy) hat in Hollywood. Aside from being an actor, the Ohio native has kicked off his career in country music.

"My first song from my upcoming album releases today on all platforms," he shared via Instagram in December 2022, announcing his “No Horse to Ride" single. "Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon."

He also has more roles on the horizon. Keep reading for details on Luke's upcoming projects.

How Many Shows Are in the 'Yellowstone' Universe? Prequel, Spinoff Details

Is Luke Grimes a Singer?

Yes! Aside from his acting career, the former True Blood star has officially kicked off his solo music career. But before becoming a singer, Luke actually had a lot of musical experience, telling Rolling Stone in January 2022 that he had been part of a band before ever booking Yellowstone.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on. Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that,” he recalled. “I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmhHp_0k5lWf4R00

Following his first single's release in December 2022, Luke took to Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

"Cheers to 2023!" the actor wrote. "My resolution is to get out and share some live music with y’all this year."

Luke Grimes' Acting Projects

Before playing Kayce on Yellowstone , Luke was known as James on True Blood and Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series. He's also set to star in an upcoming movie titled, Happiness for Beginners .

However, his heart lies with the Yellowstone franchise — even though he doesn't watch the show himself.

The 'Yellowstone' Stars Are Living Large! See the Cast's Net Worths

“I don’t [watch] ... not because I don’t want to or I’m too cool to watch the show or something,” Luke said on Today in January 2023. “It’s because I think it would affect my work, since we’re still doing it. So I think one day, when it’s all said and done, I’ll sit down and watch the whole [thing].”

While there's no end in sight, that fans know of, the HBO alum said he has no idea what the eventual series finale will have in store.

"I think some of the cast know the end," Luke shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . "Some have been told, some haven’t."

Comments / 0

