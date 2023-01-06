Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Press Release: DC Public Schools to Open on a Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, December 15, DC Government to Open On Time
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, December 15, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will open on time. The District’s Hypothermia Alert remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in...
Press Release: Bowser Administration and CityBridge to Hold DC Teacher Summit on February 11
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education and CityBridge. Morgan Marler (CityBridge) Summit to Bring Together the District’s Educators for Connecting and Sharing Best Practices for Student Learning. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, through the Office of the Deputy...
Press Release: Norton Bill to Name D.C. Post Office for D.C. Servicemembers Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to designate the post office at 400 Southern Avenue SE in the District of Columbia as the “District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office” was signed into law. The House passed the bill in December.
Press Release: Norton Announces Senate Passage of Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Senate passed her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Christina Grant and Allister Chang: Recovery requires commitment to literacy for all students
Some of the best teaching outside of the classroom happens on a trip to the grocery store. Reading labels. Checking items off a list. Introducing new foods and, in the process, new words, too. Imagine a little boy and his dad shopping together. “What is the next item on the...
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday night, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in FY 2023. Norton has gotten a provision exempting the D.C. government from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Provide Tuition Assistance to D.C. National Guard Members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill to permanently authorize funding for the Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard Retention and College Access Program, which provides tuition and other financial assistance for higher education to members of the District of Columbia National Guard. The program was recommended by Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., the former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard who was killed in the 2009 Metrorail crash, and his successor to stem the loss of D.C. National Guard members to National Guard units in surrounding states that offer higher education assistance to their members. The D.C. National Guard is a federal entity.
Press Release: Norton Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that Norton’s Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Norton recommended to President Obama, is taking senior status as of May 1, 2023. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. The application is available on Norton’s website and must be submitted to DCFLENC@afslaw.com.
Press Release: Norton Urges Postal Service to Expand Use of Security Cameras at Postal Facilities in D.C. and Across the Country
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter urging |the United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand the use of security cameras at postal facilities in the District of Columbia and across the country. Norton sent the letter after learning a D.C. resident was recently robbed in the parking lot of the 12th Street NE post office in D.C., a facility whose parking lot is not monitored by security cameras.
Press Release: Norton Says Lack of Statehood Cost D.C. Tens to Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Earmarks in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said the District of Columbia was shortchanged tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in earmarks in the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations bills because D.C. has no senators. An earmark is funding requested by members of the House and Senate for local governments and nonprofits to carry out specific projects in members’ respective districts and states.
Press Release: OSSE Announces 2022 Graduation Rates
News Release — DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Schools in the District saw a 2% increase in graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a 2% increase in the four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. According to OSSE data, 74.9% of students in District of Columbia high schools graduated in four years compared to 72.6% the prior school year.
Press Release: Norton Urges National Zoo to Evaluate Entry Pass Policy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) urged the National Zoo today to reevaluate its policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time, saying the policy deters both visits from those without access to a smartphone or the internet and spontaneous visits. In addition, the requirement differs from the standard Smithsonian policy of not requiring passes for entry.
