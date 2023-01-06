ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Best of Rising: Jan 3- Jan 5

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxJmv_0k5lWFJf00

Justin Amash on Rising: Make me speaker of the House

Former Michigan congressman Justin Amash discusses the latest updates on the vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Attorney general fired after suing JP Morgan for covering up Jeffrey Epstein’s crime ring

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a new lawsuit that accuses J.P. Morgan Chase of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and covering it up.

David Zweig: Twitter censored ‘inconvenient’ Covid info, discredited doctors

Journalist David Zweig weighs in on his recent reporting surrounding the Twitter Files.

Privacy disaster? Public DNA database helped id Idaho murder suspect: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the latest updates from the Idaho college murders.

Briahna Joy Gray: Progressives’ massive force the vote fail exposed

Briahna Joy Gray discusses Washington’s voting machine amid the House vote for speaker.

CNN humiliated after Fox blows out 2023 cable news rankings with 3x the viewers:

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the first cable news ratings of the new year.

Russiagate hysteria led Twitter to bend the knee to intelligence community: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave delve into the latest round of the Twitter Files published.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Rising: January 9, 2023

Investigations are coming: Republican House majority prepares to battle Biden on Covid, spending Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss the election of Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives. Robby Soave: Secret email shows Biden White House told Facebook to censor Covid dissenters Robby Soave breaks down Twitter Files revelations of the…
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2 former congressmen recall Jan. 6 and what has happened since

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Friday was the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing back difficult memories of that day to members of Congress who were present.KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke with two former congressmen who were there.On that fateful Jan. 6 two years ago, then-Congressman Mike Doyle hunkered down in his office at the Capitol."We've been told to shelter in place," Doyle told KDKA's Jon Delano on Jan. 6, 2021."These protesters have breached the Capitol and they are literally steps outside the door of the House of Representatives and there are people actually in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

The Shows: Sunday listings for Jan. 8, 2023

CNN “State of the Union”: House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) … Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). Panel: Rep. Colin Allred (R-Texas), Sarah Matthews, Karen Finney and Marc Short. CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Kasie Hunt, John Bresnahan, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Zeleny. CNN “Fareed Zakaria...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans

My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

An embarrassment in the House

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members. Vote after vote, a would-be speaker could not bring himself to stand aside...
The Hill

The Hill

844K+
Followers
93K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy