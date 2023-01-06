ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shoppers blast major retailer for ‘not paying out refunds on faulty goods’

By Jacob Willeford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CUSTOMERS have begun calling out a major retailer after it allegedly didn't award refunds and delivered faulty products.

Several shoppers at Lowe's are reportedly unhappy and have even publicly detailed complaints about retailer, per Best Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KICSy_0k5lWAu200
John and Carol Gee (pictured) are allegedly still out about $4,000 after ordering a sliding door from Lowe's Credit: WZZM13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj16G_0k5lWAu200
Lowe's has reportedly received over 300 complaints in Massachusetts alone since 2016 Credit: Getty

Many noted in several statements that they had allegedly received faulty items from the store and that some had been waiting on refunds for a while.

For example, John and Carol Gee, an elderly couple from Sparta, Michigan, explained to local ABC News station WZZM recently that they had trouble ordering a sliding door from the home improvement store.

The Gees told the news station that they had previously ordered the door from Lowe's in December of 2021.

The door allegedly took six months to arrive at their home and showed up broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOVGf_0k5lWAu200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlnXE_0k5lWAu200

"The guy who came to install it checked the slider out. The slider was damaged in five different spots, so he took pictures and sent them all back to Lowe's," John explained.

They then had the door returned to Lowe's and marked for damage.

Other customers took to Twitter to alert other customers of alleged faulty products from Lowe's.

One noted that they were having appliance struggles with the retailer.

The user explained that they originally bought a new washer and dryer but claimed both don't work, and they aren't getting refunded.

"@Lowes Do NOT buy any appliances from LOWE's..their return policy is ridiculously absurd..I spent nearly 2k for a brand new washer/dryer combo & it doesn't work..I can't get get a new one or refund..they want to repair..I could kept my Kenmore & repaired it..instead of this GE," the caption read.

The complaints toward Lowe's on Twitter go back even further.

In October, another user explained that they allegedly went through three refrigerators from the retailer before finally getting one that worked, and it still had a broken door.

"I have had 3 fridges delivered that did not work, they have had my money since 28 Aug, finally got a working unit, but it has a damaged door. I have a bad taste in my mouth for Lowe’s," they noted in the post.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In fact, an official spokesperson from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office told WFXT in June that there have been more than 340 official complaints against Lowe's in the state since 2016.

WFTV in Orlando also reported more than 200 complaints against Lowe's Florida locations since 2019.

As for John and Carol Gee, they still await their refund and a new sliding door from Lowe's.

After they took the damaged one back, they received another door that was allegedly different from what they had ordered.

They then ordered a third door, which didn't arrive.

Ultimately, they decided to call it quits and requested a refund for the door, which was priced at more than $4,000.

According to the Gees, all they've gotten since then has been "false promises."

"This has been a nightmare that we would never imagine would happen," Carol explained to WZZM.

AWAITING PAYMENT

Twitter users also echoed refund issues incongruence with John and Carol.

Back in August, another user tagged the Lowe's Customer Service Twitter handle on a post about a refund.

They had allegedly not received any credit after returning a broken lawnmower they had purchased.

"@LowesCService I purchased a riding lawnmower on Jul 21, delivered on August 3. I had them pick it up as a return on August 8, the transmission [will] no longer engage. I have yet to see my refund on my Lowe’s card. I have been told something different every time I call," read the post.

Regarding the Gees situation, Lowe's told WZZM that "the satisfaction of our customers is our top priority."

The retailer also said they had reached out to the Gees, which the couple confirmed, and mailed a refund check.

However, John and Carol remain skeptical until they see the physical document, given their experience with the home improvement store.

"We're on a fixed income. We're both retired. We don't have money to throw away, especially $4,000," Carol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c3Qt_0k5lWAu200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k5lWAu200

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Lowe's for an official comment on the alleged faulty products and missing refunds.

For related content, check out The U.S. Sun's coverage of Lowe's eerie surveillance trailer that allegedly spies on customers.

Comments / 23

JoAnn Loffler
2d ago

We had problems with their appliances. They did not live up to warranties and refused to refund our money. WE started a legal action against them. They quickly changed their tune...

Reply
10
Welcome to Oz
3d ago

We had that problem getting a refund for my elderly mother. My brother had to finally go and have a “ nice little talk” with the store manager! lol

Reply
12
Lester Mitchell
2d ago

their receiving department sucks, they unload goods on a schedule that makes them throw stuff about and they don't check anything for damage . I worked there for four months and they would stack boxes regardless of what was in them a mile high crushing fragile goods. the department heads received bonuses for how fast they unloaded trucks

Reply
6
Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Distractify

Target Added Anti-Theft Sensors to Carts and People Are Struggling

It's a phenomenon that's prevalent all over America. A consistent fixture no matter which neighborhood in which part of the country you're in: the lone Target shopping cart. You could be heading back home with a Jets Pizz on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, Ky., grabbing a Boba Tea in Clifton, N.J., or dodging torn tires on a road in Houston, Tx., and you'll probably spot one of the red carts just chilling on a sidewalk somewhere.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
957K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy