Shoppers blast major retailer for ‘not paying out refunds on faulty goods’

CUSTOMERS have begun calling out a major retailer after it allegedly didn't award refunds and delivered faulty products.

Several shoppers at Lowe's are reportedly unhappy and have even publicly detailed complaints about retailer, per Best Life.

John and Carol Gee (pictured) are allegedly still out about $4,000 after ordering a sliding door from Lowe's Credit: WZZM13

Lowe's has reportedly received over 300 complaints in Massachusetts alone since 2016 Credit: Getty

Many noted in several statements that they had allegedly received faulty items from the store and that some had been waiting on refunds for a while.

For example, John and Carol Gee, an elderly couple from Sparta, Michigan, explained to local ABC News station WZZM recently that they had trouble ordering a sliding door from the home improvement store.

The Gees told the news station that they had previously ordered the door from Lowe's in December of 2021.

The door allegedly took six months to arrive at their home and showed up broken.

"The guy who came to install it checked the slider out. The slider was damaged in five different spots, so he took pictures and sent them all back to Lowe's," John explained.

They then had the door returned to Lowe's and marked for damage.

Other customers took to Twitter to alert other customers of alleged faulty products from Lowe's.

One noted that they were having appliance struggles with the retailer.

The user explained that they originally bought a new washer and dryer but claimed both don't work, and they aren't getting refunded.

"@Lowes Do NOT buy any appliances from LOWE's..their return policy is ridiculously absurd..I spent nearly 2k for a brand new washer/dryer combo & it doesn't work..I can't get get a new one or refund..they want to repair..I could kept my Kenmore & repaired it..instead of this GE," the caption read.

The complaints toward Lowe's on Twitter go back even further.

In October, another user explained that they allegedly went through three refrigerators from the retailer before finally getting one that worked, and it still had a broken door.

"I have had 3 fridges delivered that did not work, they have had my money since 28 Aug, finally got a working unit, but it has a damaged door. I have a bad taste in my mouth for Lowe’s," they noted in the post.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In fact, an official spokesperson from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office told WFXT in June that there have been more than 340 official complaints against Lowe's in the state since 2016.

WFTV in Orlando also reported more than 200 complaints against Lowe's Florida locations since 2019.

As for John and Carol Gee, they still await their refund and a new sliding door from Lowe's.

After they took the damaged one back, they received another door that was allegedly different from what they had ordered.

They then ordered a third door, which didn't arrive.

Ultimately, they decided to call it quits and requested a refund for the door, which was priced at more than $4,000.

According to the Gees, all they've gotten since then has been "false promises."

"This has been a nightmare that we would never imagine would happen," Carol explained to WZZM.

AWAITING PAYMENT

Twitter users also echoed refund issues incongruence with John and Carol.

Back in August, another user tagged the Lowe's Customer Service Twitter handle on a post about a refund.

They had allegedly not received any credit after returning a broken lawnmower they had purchased.

"@LowesCService I purchased a riding lawnmower on Jul 21, delivered on August 3. I had them pick it up as a return on August 8, the transmission [will] no longer engage. I have yet to see my refund on my Lowe’s card. I have been told something different every time I call," read the post.

Regarding the Gees situation, Lowe's told WZZM that "the satisfaction of our customers is our top priority."

The retailer also said they had reached out to the Gees, which the couple confirmed, and mailed a refund check.

However, John and Carol remain skeptical until they see the physical document, given their experience with the home improvement store.

"We're on a fixed income. We're both retired. We don't have money to throw away, especially $4,000," Carol said.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Lowe's for an official comment on the alleged faulty products and missing refunds.

