New Movies On Streaming: ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,’ ‘The Menu,’ + More

New year, new releases, that’s what they (probably do not) say in Hollywood! As we ease into 2023, there are loads of great new movies on VOD to check out, including the latest film starring that swashbuckling feline known as Puss In Boots, the new Dario Argento horror, Dark Glasses, and for our final course, we have The Menu.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef named Julian Slowik, The Menu is a comedy-horror about a group of restaurant-goers who visit Hawthorne, the famed restaurant on an island that’s run by Slowik. The guests, who include Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Reed Birney, have been selected by Slowik to attend this meal, but they quickly realize that food is not the main thing he’s interested in serving. One by one, terrible things happen to the restaurant-goers, and it’s safe to say no one will be leaving a tip.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

What happens when a cat who’s famous for his adventurous (and sometimes deadly) lifestyle learns that he’s used up eight of his nine lives? He tries to make his way to a special wishing star in order to wish for more lives, of course. That’s the premise of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in which Antonio Banderas reprises the role he originated in Shrek 2 way back in 2004. He’s joined here by Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Harvey Guillen, and a delightful John Mulaney as the evil Big Jack Horner.

Dark Glasses

Italian horror auteur Dario Argento hasn’t directed a film since 2012, but he’s ringing in 2023 with Dark Glasses. In the film, Ilenia Pastorelli stars as Diana, a prostitute who is attacked by a serial killer who has been murdering sex workers. She escapes, but as she makes her getaway, she’s in an accident that leaves her blind and another couple dead. She takes in the couple’s son, Chin (Andrea Zhang), but pretty soon the killer comes after both of them and they have to flee. While most reviews will tell you this is far from Argento’s best, it still features plenty of the tropes and visuals he’s known for, so fans of the director will still likely appreciate the crumbs he’s throwing us.

