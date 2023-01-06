Federal appeals court ruling likens North Carolina’s prison grievance system to a “real world ‘Catch 22’”

Read full article on original website
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Biden once defended taking home classified documents, said it 'depends on the document'
President Biden defended the practice of taking home classified documents while speaking to the press in August. The DOJ is now investigating documents at a Biden think tank.
D.C. appeals court weighs its role in Trump libel suit
The case was brought by New York writer, E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room during the 1990s.
'I regret overstepping.' Bernstein apologizes to Bolden after hiring criticism
A Michigan Supreme Court justice apologized to a fellow justice Monday for harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk.
