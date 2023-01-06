Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona’s new political reality: A split government
The Arizona Capitol in the early morning hours on Jan. 5, 2023, before a public inauguration ceremony for Gov. Katie Hobbs and other statewide elected officials. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. For nearly 14 years, Republicans have controlled the most important levers of power at the state Capitol,...
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
newsfromthestates.com
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs' group has been used for the stated charitable purpose. (Iowa Capital Dispatch illustration using ISSDA solicitations and IRS filings) Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent...
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
newsfromthestates.com
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her inaugural State of the State address on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans.
Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending
Gov. Phil Murphy has allocated $125 million from a $300 million pot of federal funds the Legislature gave him last year as part of budget negotiations. The post Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
newsfromthestates.com
The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise
The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway. A legislative session that many expected to...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement
Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
newsfromthestates.com
Law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities praised by advocates
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making. Advocates praised the passage and signing of the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act, introduced with bipartisan sponsors as House Bill 281. The bill...
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
wkar.org
MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
newsfromthestates.com
New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle
A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all...
newsfromthestates.com
County violated voter registration laws, Indiana election leaders rule
The Indiana Election Division determined that, at least until March 2022, Tippecanoe County was violating state voter registration law and the federal Help America Vote Act. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images) Tippecanoe County, home to Purdue University, violated state and federal voter registration laws, the Indiana Election Division said in an...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday
Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
Iowa House Republicans are proposing student scholarships in place of increased state aid for public universities. (Photo illustration via Canva) When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no...
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
newsfromthestates.com
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn was convicted for a 1990 deadly shooting of a teen in St. Louis. Others involved in the case later admitted they lied about Dunn’s involvement. No DNA ever tied Dunn to the murder. A judge also admitted that the lack of evidence is enough to prove Dunn is innocent (photo submitted).
Comments / 0