Minneapolis, MN

Report: 'Strong possibility' Twins steal Carlos Correa from Mets

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

The Carlos Correa rumor mill is on fire Friday.

The Carlos Correa rumor mill is running very hot Friday as there are now two reports linking the Minnesota Twins to Correa, who first agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants before reportedly agreeing to a different deal with the New York Mets.

But the Giants and Mets are reportedly timid about a 2014 ankle injury that led to surgery for Correa. All the while the Twins may have been lurking. In fact, The Athletic's Jim Bowden now says the Twins are the team to watch.

"The Twins have some momentum here with the possibility of surprising us all once again," said Bowden on MLB Network Radio. "They are still involved in Correa and they got a shot here. I think they are willing to do a little bit more of a risk on the medicals than even the Giants and Mets were in terms of years and dollars, from what I'm hearing. We'll see how this plays out but I do think progress is being made here. I don't think this is going to go on forever, but the Minnesota Twins, they are front and center in the Carlos Correa thing."

Bowden then went deeper, saying there's a "strong possibility" the Twins get Correa.

"There is a possibility the Minnesota Twins come in and just go pick out Correa right under the New York Mets' noses. It's a strong possibility. If the Mets don't move from their present position, don't be surprised if the Mary Tyler Moore statue someday has a Correa statue next to it."

Late Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post said the Twins have "renewed contact" with Correa's agent, Scott Boras . But Heyman was also told by a source from the Mets that the Mets still believe they will sign the 28-year-old shortstop.

Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

