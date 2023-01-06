2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

Stock Image

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

TWRA stocks rainbow trout in urban ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state during the winter when water temperatures are cold.

There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program. Anglers can view locations and stocking dates at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website in the fishing section.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.