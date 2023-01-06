Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Turner Thriving, Embracing Veteran Role on Young Pacers Roster
Reflecting on Myles Turner’s season thus far, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle compared the 26-year-old center to one of the franchise’s all-time greats: Jermaine O’Neal. Not in the big mens’ individual playing styles, but how their work on and off the hardwood made both their teams...
NBA
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 12. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The legendary forward has been dominant to start 2023 with averages...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.09.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON: Bulls (19-21, 8-12 on the road). at Boston: (28-12, 15-5 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 26 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans has increased lead over several West foes in last 30 days
Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Kevin Durant (right knee) exits early due to injury vs. Heat
Kevin Durant achieved a career milestone Sunday, but was denied a chance to finish out the 102-101 win against Miami. Midway through the third quarter, Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s drive was stuffed at the rim by Ben Simmons, and the momentum sent him falling into Durant’s space. Butler landed facing away from Durant and rolled on his prone leg, taking down the Nets’ star.
NBA
Shaedon Sharpe Plans To 'Put On A Show' At 2023 Dunk Contest
It’s always tough to say no to mom and dad. So when Shaedon Sharpe’s parents found out that the NBA wanted him to compete in the slam dunk contest, they applied some gentle pressure like only mom and dad can. “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to...
NBA
Coup's Notebook Vol. 39: All-Star Possibilities For Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro
The Miami HEAT are 21-19, No. 8 in the Eastern Conference with a Net Rating of -0.5, No. 18 in the league. They’re also 9-4 in their last 13 games and are about to play three of their next four at home against two of the top three teams in the conference in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing, All-Star edition.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in OKC, lose 127-110 to Thunder
The Wizards walked into Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday night looking to end their four-game road trip with a win. Unfortunately, the Thunder had other plans. Ready to roll right from the tip, OKC knocked down threes at a high clip and forced turnovers to create easy offense. Despite a lively attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter, the Wizards fell short 127-110.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 13
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. On Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET, League Pass), Donovan Mitchell will return to Utah for the first time since a blockbuster trade sent him to Cleveland in exchange for Collin Sexton (via a sign-and-trade deal), Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and three future unprotected first-round Draft picks (2025, ’27 and ’29).
