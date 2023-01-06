ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Dog dragged by thief stealing car from gas station

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vidaf_0k5lUNRt00

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A pet dog was severely injured when a car thief tried to throw it from the vehicle’s window.

The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that a 60-year-old woman was pumping gas Monday in Mineola when an unknown man got into her white 2020 Range Rover and stole it. Police said that inside the vehicle was a handbag containing the victim’s 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon dog.

“She’s very distraught,” Daemon Yoon, the owner of the doggie daycare the animal attends, told WCBS. “I mean, her car got stolen. Her wallet got stolen. Her phone. Whatever, those are all physical things. Those can all be replaced. But something like a dog, her family member? She loves that dog.”

Police said that while fleeing, the car thief attempted to throw the dog out of the window, but the animal’s collar got caught and the dog was dragged along the road. Police said the dog was eventually able to get free and was found by a passerby who called 911.

The passerby, Kelsey Greene, told WCBS that she and her boyfriend heard the animal yelping.

“I was shaking. It was really scary,” Greene said. “I have two dogs of my own. My boyfriend ran out and brought him to safety.”

The stolen vehicle was later found in East Orange, New Jersey, police told WPIX.

The dog will need surgery and may lose a limb because of its injuries, WCBS reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer to jury: NYC bike path defendant proud of death trail

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a “scene of destruction and horror" where “screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at Gunpoint

BRONX - A pint sized crook was a part of a robbery crew that stuck up a 12 year-old at gunpoint. Police released the shocking surveillance video of the baby faced mugger. At around 8:20 pm, a 12-year-old boy was walking with his basketball down the block from the Highbridge Environmental Education Campus. In front of 180 West 167th Street he was approached by three males, which included one who looked like a middle school student.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks. Durant was hurt Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat's Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. Durant grabbed at his knee and briefly remained in the game before asking to come out and going to the locker room.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
220K+
Followers
152K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy