WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April
Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
Orange Beach projects include city hall expansion
Others include a softball/baseball field house, new school central office. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Several projects are underway or in the planning stages on city facilities in Orange Beach including a planned expansion of city hall. Other projects ongoing in various stages include repairs at city...
utv44.com
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
Concerns over capped well derail subdivision plans, as development in Baldwin County continues
Growing pains in Baldwin County continued into the new year, as the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission met for its January meeting. At the meeting, even small-scale developments that the commission considered faced opposition from neighbors, concerned about how the changes would affect the infrastructure in the area and about potential further development down the road.
utv44.com
Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
Orange Beach Town Hall meeting set for March 1
Council will regular, work sessions before a presentation by Mayor Kennon. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will move its Feb. 21 council meeting to the Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, March 1, to be followed by a Town Hall meeting. The public is invited to attend.
ssrnews.com
Three South Santa Rosa Teachers Announced as Semifinalists for Teacher of Year
Santa Rosa Education Foundation today announced five semifinalists for Santa Rosa County Teacher of the Year. selected from 35 school nominees for Santa Rosa Teacher of the. Year and include three educators from schools in South Santa Rosa:. Additionally, there are two semifinalists from Central Santa Rosa:. The SREF Teacher...
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
WPMI
Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
utv44.com
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
utv44.com
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
Perdido Key Chamber sets after hours social for Jan. 18
Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly networking social on Jan. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill just across the state line from Alabama. . “Those who live, work and play on the Gulf...
lifeofdad.com
A Dad’s Dream Vacation Getting Away From the Cold – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL
For many parents, the holiday season is alot. Stressful shopping, kids off of school for a long two weeks, traveling to see family, and more. I mean, we all love the holidays, but we all really need to relax once it’s all done. Add in the fact that it...
Atmore warehouse fire closes WB Highway 31
UPDATE (1 p.m.): Highway 31 is back open in Atmore near the warehouse fire. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Friday morning in Atmore. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Tiger-Sul near Highway 31. Firefighters from Atmore, Poarch and Nokomis responded to the blaze. A portion of Highway 31 […]
