Gulf Shores, AL

OBA

Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April

Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Orange Beach projects include city hall expansion

Others include a softball/baseball field house, new school central office. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Several projects are underway or in the planning stages on city facilities in Orange Beach including a planned expansion of city hall. Other projects ongoing in various stages include repairs at city...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Concerns over capped well derail subdivision plans, as development in Baldwin County continues

Growing pains in Baldwin County continued into the new year, as the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission met for its January meeting. At the meeting, even small-scale developments that the commission considered faced opposition from neighbors, concerned about how the changes would affect the infrastructure in the area and about potential further development down the road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Revelers express safety concerns ahead of Mardi Gras festivities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Large crowds are expected on February 3rd as the first parade rolls through downtown Mobile and the much-anticipated Nelly concert kicks off the Mardi Gras season. But, after the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve night, some revelers are hesitant to celebrate. "This is downtown...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Town Hall meeting set for March 1

Council will regular, work sessions before a presentation by Mayor Kennon. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will move its Feb. 21 council meeting to the Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, March 1, to be followed by a Town Hall meeting. The public is invited to attend.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Gulf Distributing breathes new life into old Press-Register building in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new company will be laying down roots in the heart of Downtown Mobile. The Mobile Chamber announced today that gulf distributing will be moving into and renovating the old Press-Register building. They'll be bringing more than 200 of their current employees to the downtown area and city officials say the move will help Mobile grow. This project is estimated to cost more than 32 million dollars, which is a pretty penny, but officials say it'll all pay off in the long run.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Perdido Key Chamber sets after hours social for Jan. 18

Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly networking social on Jan. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill just across the state line from Alabama. ﻿. “Those who live, work and play on the Gulf...
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore warehouse fire closes WB Highway 31

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Highway 31 is back open in Atmore near the warehouse fire. ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Friday morning in Atmore. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Tiger-Sul near Highway 31. Firefighters from Atmore, Poarch and Nokomis responded to the blaze. A portion of Highway 31 […]
ATMORE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

