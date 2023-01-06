Read full article on original website
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
WTAP
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WTAP
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed someone at gunpoint.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Local shelter takes in pets with incarcerated owners
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
WTAP
Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Man Reports Stolen Wallet and Soiled Trousers
NELSONVILLE = Police were called to the scene of a residential burglary on Saturday but the situation had a stinky ending. According to the Nelsonville police department on Saturday, January 7 2023 Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported a missing wallet and located a pair of soiled trousers.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.
Human remains found in West Virginia likely not connected to missing woman Gretchen Fleming: police
The Parkersburg, West Virginia, police chief said that "there's no evidence" that human remains found about two hours away is connected to Gretchen Fleming's missing person case.
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
WTAP
Obituary: Stehly, Kenneth William
Kenneth William Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1933, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Earl B. and Madeline O. (Young) Stehly. Ken was a 1952 graduate of William Allen High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force...
