WTAP

Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local shelter takes in pets with incarcerated owners

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case

The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne

Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
BELPRE, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Man Reports Stolen Wallet and Soiled Trousers

NELSONVILLE = Police were called to the scene of a residential burglary on Saturday but the situation had a stinky ending. According to the Nelsonville police department on Saturday, January 7 2023 Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported a missing wallet and located a pair of soiled trousers.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Stehly, Kenneth William

Kenneth William Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1933, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Earl B. and Madeline O. (Young) Stehly. Ken was a 1952 graduate of William Allen High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force...
