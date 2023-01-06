Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
'Chaos' for Service Members and Spouses After Pentagon Misses Deadline for Parental Leave Policy
Military service members and their spouses are growing angry after the Department of Defense missed its Jan. 1 deadline to release its parental leave guidelines, more than a year after plans for a new policy were announced. Signed into law in December 2021, the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act required...
US military starts removing base names, items related to Confederacy
The Pentagon on Thursday ordered a Defense Department-wide effort to begin removing the names and items associated with the Confederacy, as per last year’s recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all Defense Department (DOD) organizations to “begin full implementation” of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, three months after…
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan
Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
Meet the 1st female Marine Silent Drill Platoon commander
Marine Corps Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings had no idea she would become the first woman to command the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon for its 2023 season.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Military.com
Marine Colonel Awards Medal to Corporal Who Saved His Life
A Marine colonel is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and medical training of a young corporal who happened to be nearby when the officer's heart stopped beating. In an award ceremony Dec. 16, 2022, that officer -- Col. Carlos Urbina -- presented Cpl. Chase Portello with a Navy Commendation Medal for his lifesaving actions on Nov. 14.
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Senate Confirms First Black Female as 2-Star General in Marine Corps
SALUTE to Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock who was recently minted the Marine Corps’ highest-ranking Black female in the military branch’s 247-year history. President Joe Biden nominated her for the promotion in early December and was confirmed by the Senate December 15. The Jamaican-born commander will become the first Black woman to serve as a two-star general and is currently serving at Fort Meades’ National Security Agency, where she is the deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
MilitaryTimes
Camouflage combat utility uniforms OK’d for Pentagon Marines
Many Marines working in the Pentagon are now allowed to wear their camouflage uniforms, rather than their more formal — and more expensive — service uniforms. A December 2022 memo from Lt. Gen. Gregg Olson, the director of staff for the Marine Corps, changed the uniform of the day from the khaki service uniform to the woodland-green camouflage combat utility uniform, effective Sunday.
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home
For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
Military.com
Navy Delays Requirement for Some Sailors to Pay for Moves Using Government Charge Cards
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to accurately reflect the mandate began in 2022, not 2023. The Navy has put a hold on its plan to require all its sailors to use a government charge card when paying for duty station moves, sparing junior service members. The mandate, which...
defensenews.com
Army special operations rethinking force structure, tech
The next year could prove pivotal for the Army’s most elite forces, as ongoing experiments with force structure and how to best integrate technical expertise at the tactical level could reshape the way the service’s special operations look and fight. Army Times obtained an exclusive interview with the...
Marine Corps responds to a recent spike in off-the-shelf drone use- New LMADIS drone destroyer neutralizes targets fast
United States Marines with the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (2nd LAAD) recently tested the Marine Corps' newest addition, a ground-based air-defense system. The Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System allows the Marine Corps to deter and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). [i]
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Update on Marine recruiting and retention numbers coming
The Marine Corps soon will know what its final recruitment and retention goals will be for the next fiscal year, Marine Corps officials said. Maj. Jordan R. Cochran, a spokesman for the Corps’ Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told Marine Corps Times via email the Corps was waiting on the national defense bill to be passed for the numbers to be finalized.
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
Comments / 0