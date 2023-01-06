Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland
CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Bucktown
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
cwbchicago.com
Cops looking for man who burglarized a Boystown apartment building on Friday
Chicago police are trying to identify the burglar who broke into a Boystown courtyard building on Friday afternoon. The Town Hall (19th) District tweeted a surveillance image of the man, saying that he committed a burglary in the 900 block of West Cornelia. Another burglary was reported that afternoon in...
2 armed robberies occur minutes apart on South Side, police say
The first incident occurred about at 73rd and Calumet when two gunmen left a white sedan and demanded a cellphone and passcode before fleeing, according to Chicago police said. A similar incident happened about 15 minutes later at 73rd and Prairie.
regionnewssource.org
Gun Shot Victim Arrives At Munster Hospital After 80/94 Shooting
On December 31, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, Indiana State Police were dispatched to Munster Community Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound that had occurred on I-80/94, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation revealed that a shooting had taken place on I-80/94 near Burr St. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
cwbchicago.com
16 years for Chicago man who carjacked a driver so he could get to court for a stolen car case
Chicago — A Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a driver because he needed to get to court for a pending stolen motor vehicle case has been sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison. But he’ll be released after serving less than seven years. Edward Fleming, 22, was...
East Chicago man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting on interstate
GARY, Ind. — A man was arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting on I-94 on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said East Chicago resident Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, was taken into Lake County Courthouse without incident on Friday, Jan. 6. According to ISP, Thornton was a suspect in an investigation […]
cwbchicago.com
Men robbed, carjacked, kidnapped man on Rivers Casino parking lot, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men allegedly robbed, carjacked, and kidnapped a man from the Rivers Casino parking lot in suburban Des Plaines this week, and prosecutors said casino security drove by as the robbery was in progress. Kadeem Burton, 32, and Curtis Rollins, 31, were held without bail by Judge...
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
fox32chicago.com
Man refuses to answer questions after showing up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds walked into a Chicago hospital Monday morning. The 32-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital around 1:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to police. He was listed in fair condition, officials said. The victim would not...
wglc.net
Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County
CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park
CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
cwbchicago.com
$15,000 reward offered for info about murder outside River North nightclub
Chicago — A $15,000 reward is being offered for tips that help Chicago police crack the case of a quadruple shooting that left a man dead outside a River North nightclub in November. Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward, which is active for 60 days, on Saturday. Witnesses...
Police: 14-year-old boy found shot blocks away from fatal shooting hours earlier
CHICAGO — Chicago police officers found a 14-year-old boy who was shot just blocks away and hours after two other teens were shot, one fatally, near a gas station. The Chicago Police Department said officers found the boy shot twice in the wrist leaving a building’s common area around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block […]
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
