Jesse Gonzalez
2d ago

big man with a gun , I wonder how's behaving now in cook county jail with no gun . sissy boy

fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Bucktown

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
regionnewssource.org

Gun Shot Victim Arrives At Munster Hospital After 80/94 Shooting

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, Indiana State Police were dispatched to Munster Community Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound that had occurred on I-80/94, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation revealed that a shooting had taken place on I-80/94 near Burr St. The...
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
regionnewssource.org

East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
wglc.net

Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County

CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
WGN News

Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
WGN TV

WGN TV

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

