ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A look at the largest Mega Millions jackpots in California history

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MODtG_0k5lT0Ge00

(NEXSTAR) – Since becoming a member state in 2005, more than 30 jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in California – more than any other state , except New York.

Of the Mega Millions jackpots hit in California, three remain in the top 10 largest in the game’s history. If a California ticket matches all six numbers during the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, that number could grow to four.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million after no winner

Currently, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won by a ticket sold in California is a $648 million prize split by two winning tickets in 2013 – one belonging to Steve Tran of Northern California and another sold in Stone Mountain, Georgia. This is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history but will soon move to the sixth-largest when the Mega Millions jackpot building now is eventually won.

Technically speaking, because that ticket was split between two winners, it wasn’t the largest Mega Millions jackpot in California. That title belongs to a $543 million prize won by an office pool in Santa Clara County in 2018.

One of California’s largest Mega Millions jackpots, worth $426 million, was hit by Kristine Wellenstein in January 2022 with a ticket purchased in Woodland Hills. Another California ticket hit the jackpot last year – a ticket sold in San Jose in mid-October split a $502 million with a ticket sold in Fort Myers, Florida. So far, no winner has come forward for that prize.

Mega Millions: Where most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold

Here are the five largest, single-ticket Mega Millions jackpots hit in California:

  1. $543 million won in July 2018 by an 11-member Santa Clara County office pool
  2. $522 million won in June 2019 by Laarni Bibal on a ticket purchased in San Diego
  3. $426 million won in January 2022 by Kristine Wellenstein with a ticket bought in Woodland Hills
  4. $315 million won in November 2005 by seven co-workers in Anaheim (an eighth sued for not being included because he was off the day the group bought the winning ticket, according to the Los Angeles Times )
  5. $266 million won in May 2010 by Gilbert and Jackie Cisneros in Pico Rivera (Yes, that’s Gil Cisneros, the former U.S. Representative for California’s 39th Congressional District.)

As you can see, California has never had a Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion. It has, however, had two record-setting Powerball jackpots – last year’s ticket worth $2.04 billion sold in Altadena that has yet to be claimed and a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets – one each from California, Florida, and Tennessee – in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQF2t_0k5lT0Ge00
The seven winners of the $315 Mega Millions jackpot lottery talk to reporters during a news conference at the California Lottery headquarter in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2005. The lucky seven from left to right are Bob Guerzon, Mariza Cuya, Kathy Jones, Brenda Heller, Jennifer Habib, Joyce Onori and Kate Lynn Juergens. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Sixteen of the state’s 34 Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed $100 million, game records show. A San Jose resident, Daniel Bruckner, scored a $208 million jackpot in 2011, but on a ticket purchased in Middle Island, New York while he was visiting his wife’s family, he told CBS News .

Can you remain anonymous when claiming lottery winnings? Not in California

The majority of the Mega Millions jackpots hit in California were on tickets bought in or by residents living in the Los Angeles area. The interactive map below shows where the state’s jackpots have been recorded based on archives from Mega Millions.

Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are available in 45 states and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This is considered 'middle class' income in California

LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Mirror

California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14

Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) - Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday - less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 - Musk's […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms

January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy