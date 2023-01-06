Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here are the quarterbacks who could be available to the Colts in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS - The Colts' 2022 season is finally over. They'll be picking in the top 5 of the draft. They will be on the hunt for a quarterback -- their sixth Week 1 starter in six seasons. They'll have possibilities, some more realistic than others. Here are the rookies and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
High school basketball: Area power rankings this week
Nearing the one-month mark until the boys basketball IHSAA selection show, championship races in the Northern Indiana Conference and Northern Lakes Conference are beginning to take shape. Penn and Mishawaka Marian appear to be the class of the NIC, trying to defend their 2022 titles, while Glenn is starting to...
Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after Wildcats upset No. 15 IU
IU's defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a power opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern's seven. Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured in a team-high 26...
High School basketball: Here are your Saturday scores
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Vincennes (South Knox— 40 Washington Catholic 57, Martinsville Tabernacle 50. Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44.
Saints Gave Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton, per Report
New Orleans has reportedly given Denver permission to speak with its former head coach. The Broncos have reportedly requested and earned permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton’s name has been linked to Denver since the Broncos...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
1/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian, Norwell win
Blackhawk Christian rallied in the second half to knock off Concordia, while Norwell earned a hard-fought win at NE8 foe Leo.
On night his dad was being recognized for cancer fight, Cam Brown set a Beech Grove record
Beech Grove senior Cam Brown had a game to remember Saturday night and his school-record nine 3-pointers in an 89-38 win over Monrovia was just part of the reason. Brown made all of those 3-pointers in the first half, right after his father, Ryan Brown, was honored on Beech Grove’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” night by Angela English, the widow of former Beech Grove coach Matt English. English died from brain cancer in December of 2018, but his memory lives on with the Matt English Foundation, which raises money through an annual golf outing and provides scholarships to graduating seniors who exhibit “We Before Me” principles and supports families facing a cancer diagnosis.
What will it cost the Colts to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft?
With the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and the Broncos victory over the Chargers, Indianapolis will end up with the 4th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most projections have Kentucky's Will Levis there for the Colts at that spot but what would it take to trade up to get the Bears' No. 1 pick for C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young? We'll look at what teams have traded in the past by using...
IHSAA boys basketball Fab 15: Center Grove makes big jump, Warren Central, Pike join party
1. Ben Davis (14-0) The Giants rolled to a 71-56 win over North Central on Friday as Zane Doughty dominated with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. He then had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 67-36 win over Washington. The Giants open the Marion County tournament Tuesday at home against Beech Grove and would see the Park Tudor-Warren Central winner in a quarterfinal Wednesday. Previous: 1.
Lawrence Central's Jaylah Lampley voted SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)
Congratulations to Lawrence Central's Jaylah Lampley, who was voted the SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31). She received more than 61 percent of the votes. Lampley scored a team-high 13 points in a 39-38 overtime victory against the hosts in the championship game of the ...
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Indiana's charges record falls, triple-doubles, more
Get your votes in for high school boys basketball top performers for the week of Jan. 2-7 by noon Friday. We had more than 35,000 votes cast last week (Ben Davis' Mark Zackery won with 10,558 votes), keep it up!. Cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of...
