Beech Grove senior Cam Brown had a game to remember Saturday night and his school-record nine 3-pointers in an 89-38 win over Monrovia was just part of the reason. Brown made all of those 3-pointers in the first half, right after his father, Ryan Brown, was honored on Beech Grove’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” night by Angela English, the widow of former Beech Grove coach Matt English. English died from brain cancer in December of 2018, but his memory lives on with the Matt English Foundation, which raises money through an annual golf outing and provides scholarships to graduating seniors who exhibit “We Before Me” principles and supports families facing a cancer diagnosis.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO