The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
South Bend Tribune

High school basketball: Area power rankings this week

Nearing the one-month mark until the boys basketball IHSAA selection show, championship races in the Northern Indiana Conference and Northern Lakes Conference are beginning to take shape. Penn and Mishawaka Marian appear to be the class of the NIC, trying to defend their 2022 titles, while Glenn is starting to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Fox 59

Saints Gave Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton, per Report

New Orleans has reportedly given Denver permission to speak with its former head coach. The Broncos have reportedly requested and earned permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton’s name has been linked to Denver since the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

On night his dad was being recognized for cancer fight, Cam Brown set a Beech Grove record

Beech Grove senior Cam Brown had a game to remember Saturday night and his school-record nine 3-pointers in an 89-38 win over Monrovia was just part of the reason. Brown made all of those 3-pointers in the first half, right after his father, Ryan Brown, was honored on Beech Grove’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” night by Angela English, the widow of former Beech Grove coach Matt English. English died from brain cancer in December of 2018, but his memory lives on with the Matt English Foundation, which raises money through an annual golf outing and provides scholarships to graduating seniors who exhibit “We Before Me” principles and supports families facing a cancer diagnosis.
BEECH GROVE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What will it cost the Colts to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft?

With the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and the Broncos victory over the Chargers, Indianapolis will end up with the 4th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most projections have Kentucky's Will Levis there for the Colts at that spot but what would it take to trade up to get the Bears' No. 1 pick for C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young? We'll look at what teams have traded in the past by using...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA boys basketball Fab 15: Center Grove makes big jump, Warren Central, Pike join party

1. Ben Davis (14-0) The Giants rolled to a 71-56 win over North Central on Friday as Zane Doughty dominated with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. He then had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 67-36 win over Washington. The Giants open the Marion County tournament Tuesday at home against Beech Grove and would see the Park Tudor-Warren Central winner in a quarterfinal Wednesday. Previous: 1.
MARION COUNTY, IN

