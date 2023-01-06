ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

wrvo.org

Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots

Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Flights between JFK International Airport and Ithaca start Jan. 9

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport has added new daily flights to New York City, with two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Jan. 9, 2023. The discussion came up during Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature, prompted by a question from Legislator Mike Sigler, though the introduction of...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

See the latest home sales for Onondaga County

Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Ithaca, NY
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

