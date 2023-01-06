Read full article on original website
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Council member Robert Cantelmo becomes first candidate in 2023 Ithaca mayor race
ITHACA, N.Y.—A short two months after incumbent Mayor Laura Lewis was elected, and just four days after she announced she would not be running again, Ithaca Alderperson Robert Cantelmo has declared his candidacy for the City Hall seat. Cantelmo, who works at Cornell as the associate director of the...
Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations
On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
Seven Of Jazz Lounge officially opens doors in former Lot 10 space
ITHACA, N.Y.—The former Lot 10 building on South Cayuga Street sat empty for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, its iconic neon logo dark and its long windows covered in cardboard paper. Even after The Upstairs bar and venue opened in the upper floor of the building, the ground floor has still sat deserted — until this week.
Happy Pappi opens restaurant on Northside
A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton's Northside.
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
CJC sets sights on mental health co-response, more reforms in 2023 workplan
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Community Justice Center (CJC) saw its workplans for 2022 and 2023 approved by the City of Ithaca and the Tompkins County Legislature before the close of the year, opening up the runways for work to begin on a slate of public safety reforms. Among the plans...
CBA senior awarded scholarship, chosen out of 15 students across the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Christian Brothers Academy was selected as this year’s Cameron Impact Scholar. The prestigious scholarship is awarded to only about 10 to 15 high school students across the country. One of those students is senior, Sravan Kodali of Canastota. “I am extremely grateful and honored to be one of […]
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots
Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
Another restaurant likely to move into Kirby’s: Mayor says many businesses clamoring for the space
Fayetteville, N.Y. – For years, Kirby’s in Fayetteville was a fixture in the village, offering staples like steaks and burgers in a prime location along East Genesee Street. In October, the owner closed the restaurant, and soon after the Westvale Kirby’s location shut down as well.
Flights between JFK International Airport and Ithaca start Jan. 9
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport has added new daily flights to New York City, with two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting Jan. 9, 2023. The discussion came up during Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature, prompted by a question from Legislator Mike Sigler, though the introduction of...
Weather: Brisk, but still warmer than normal and calm
ITHACA, N.Y. — Having warmer-than-normal temperatures in January can feel like winning the “nicest car” contest in a parking lot of old Hyundais. Yes, it’s nice. It’s probably not something you’re going to brag about, though. Anyway, it is looking like a quiet start...
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
See the latest home sales for Onondaga County
Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
CMC welcomes New Year’s Day baby for first birth of 2023
ITHACA, N.Y.—Just under seven hours into the New Year, Cayuga Medical Center saw its first birth in Ithaca of 2023. Gemma Elizabeth Anderson was born at 6:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, to Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson, both of Ithaca. Gemma is their first baby, born 7 lbs. and 2 ounces.
