NEW YORK — Matt Shultz, the lead singer of the two-time Grammy Award-winning band Cage the Elephant, was detained in New York City on a weapons charge, authorities said. Shultz, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone and CBS News.

