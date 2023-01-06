ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

New Jersey art teacher charged after alleged drug overdose in classroom

WESTFIELD, N.J. — An art teacher at a New Jersey school is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students in November, prosecutors said. Frank Thompson, 57, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, according to MyCentralJersey.com.
WESTFIELD, NJ
fox13memphis.com

Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz detained on weapons charge in NYC

NEW YORK — Matt Shultz, the lead singer of the two-time Grammy Award-winning band Cage the Elephant, was detained in New York City on a weapons charge, authorities said. Shultz, 39, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone and CBS News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy