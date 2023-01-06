Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recoveryMalek SherifNewport News, VA
VIDEO: Newport News school officials speak after child allegedly shot teacher at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A coalition of Newport News police officers, school officials, and city lawmakers are coming together on Monday to speak about a case where a 6-year-old child is accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Tyner Drive around...
Man dies after being shot in Portsmouth, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
'He's my baby' | Parents hold their children tight after 6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been a long day for these families and teachers at Richneck Elementary. Newport News police said after an altercation in a classroom, a first grader pulled out a handgun and shot his teacher. Medics took the teacher to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into dump truck on I-264 in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead after a car crash involving two vehicles on I-264 in Portsmouth Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened on I-264 westbound near Greenwood Drive at 6:43 a.m., according to state police. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officials said one of...
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, searches for gun violence solutions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Sunday, Newport News community advocates and city leaders held a rally to discuss ways to end gun violence. The second annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Peace Rally aimed to find solutions to end gun violence in Hampton Roads. Panels discussed violent crime...
Man severely injured in crash between Chesapeake Police vehicle and van
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was seriously injured, and a woman and Chesapeake Police officer were also hurt Saturday morning when the officer's vehicle collided with a van while responding to an emergency call. According to a spokesperson, this happened at around 10:30 a.m. The officer was on their...
6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Kitchen fire in Suffolk leads to one person being taken to a hospital
SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a result of a fire in a home in Suffolk Friday night. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, their emergency dispatch was contacted at around 10:10 p.m. by someone reporting a fire on Jackson Road about 1/2 mile south of Union Camp Road.
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities and K9 units searched the...
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge reopens after fire forced it to be closed
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has finally completely reopened to traffic three weeks after a fire at the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy facility in Portsmouth adjacent to the bridge forced its closure. The bridge's general manager, Kevin Crum, called the 13News Now newsroom late Saturday afternoon to let...
Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said. The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk, not far from Suffolk Executive Airport, in which two people reportedly died. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She...
