Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

6-year-old student shot teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon. In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom when a male student started arguing with a teacher and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Two killed in small plane crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a small plane crash in a rural part of southern Suffolk, not far from Suffolk Executive Airport, in which two people reportedly died. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the crash was reported at around 12:15 p.m. She...
SUFFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
