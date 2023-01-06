ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Officer, civilian injured in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

DETROIT – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two crashes on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Detroit, officials said. On Saturday, a Warren Police officer patrolling the area of 8 Mile and Dexter ran the license plate of a suspicious BMW and determined that it had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
MLive

High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Original Headline Articles from Two Homicide Cold Cases in Saline - Still Unsolved

The year 1981 in Saline, was a seemingly daunting time as multiple murders happened in the area. One that made the front page in what was once known as, The Saline Reporter, still comes up in media sources as recently as 2021. Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old Mill Valley resident was murdered in Saline, her body was found less than 2 miles from her previous employer, The Polar Bear where she tended bar. Ellicott was reported missing by an acquaintance on October 14, 1981 and was last seen leaving The Polar Bear on October 11, 1981. The establishment now goes by the name Thompson's Bar and Grill located on US-12 in Saline.
SALINE, MI
The Flint Journal

High-speed interstate chase ends in fatal crash in Dundee

MONROE COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a fiery crash that crossed state lines Friday night, police said. At about 9:26 p.m. Jan. 6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Toledo Police Department that a vehicle chase was underway and heading toward the Michigan/Ohio border. A man driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion had refused to stop for police and a pursuit had traveled northbound on I-75 into the State of Michigan, according to a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023

The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
SALINE, MI
