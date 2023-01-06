Read full article on original website
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
Police ID body of missing woman found in shallow grave by utility worker in Detroit
DETROIT -- Police have confirmed the woman whose body was found in a shallow grave behind a Detroit home last week is 28-year-old Alyssa Itchue who has been missing since September. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the Wayne County Medical Examiner used fingerprints to identify the body after it was found by a utility worker.
Officer, civilian injured in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle
DETROIT – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two crashes on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Detroit, officials said. On Saturday, a Warren Police officer patrolling the area of 8 Mile and Dexter ran the license plate of a suspicious BMW and determined that it had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
Officials: Michigan man allegedly shot, killed sister also injured man following an argument
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his sister and injuring a man following an argument on Dec. 29, officials say. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release said Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, of Detroit, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25.
Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
High-speed crash kills 1 woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A woman died in a fatal crash in northeastern Jackson County on Friday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 p.m., Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township, 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Michigan woman seeks answers in father’s March 2020 homicide
FLINT, MI – Mandy Stade remembers the day two Michigan State Police troopers knocked on her door. It was March 21, 2020 – a Saturday – and her husband woke her at around 1 a.m. to tell her the police were at their door, and she needed to talk with them. It was about her father, he told her.
Michigan barber missing since summer found dead, family says
DETROIT – A Detroit barber who had been missing since summer has been found dead, his family said. Family members have confirmed that David Woodger’s body has been found, FOX 2 Detroit reports. He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home but never arrived.
Original Headline Articles from Two Homicide Cold Cases in Saline - Still Unsolved
The year 1981 in Saline, was a seemingly daunting time as multiple murders happened in the area. One that made the front page in what was once known as, The Saline Reporter, still comes up in media sources as recently as 2021. Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old Mill Valley resident was murdered in Saline, her body was found less than 2 miles from her previous employer, The Polar Bear where she tended bar. Ellicott was reported missing by an acquaintance on October 14, 1981 and was last seen leaving The Polar Bear on October 11, 1981. The establishment now goes by the name Thompson's Bar and Grill located on US-12 in Saline.
High-speed interstate chase ends in fatal crash in Dundee
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a fiery crash that crossed state lines Friday night, police said. At about 9:26 p.m. Jan. 6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Toledo Police Department that a vehicle chase was underway and heading toward the Michigan/Ohio border. A man driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion had refused to stop for police and a pursuit had traveled northbound on I-75 into the State of Michigan, according to a news release.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen
A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home in Oak Park.
Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023
The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
