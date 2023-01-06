Read full article on original website
Related
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:45 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Clay Center Lady Tigers: 6 p.m. in Clay Center. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs....
5th-ranked Lady Trojans fall to Minneapolis in first loss of season
One of the most unthinkable streaks in the state of Kansas came to an end on Friday night as the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team fell to Minneapolis, dropping their first league game since January 2020. The streak, which stood at 28 straight league wins, will go down...
Trojans trounce Lions en route to seventh-straight victory
Friday’s matchup between 6-0 Southeast of Saline and 0-7 Minneapolis went about as you would expect, with the second-ranked Trojans bulldozing the Lions 69-27. The Trojans finished the contest with three different players in double digits, led by 17 from Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 14 from Eli Sawyers, and 10 from Drake Augustine.
ksal.com
Salina Man Played For Phog Allen
When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there. 94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving...
🏀TMP opens 2023 with sweep of Sacred Heart
The TMP-Marian Monarchs earned a doubleheader sweep of the Sacred Heart Knights in Salina Friday night as both the boys and girls opened the 2023 calendar with a pair of wins. The Lady Monarchs used a pair of double-digits runs on their way to a 55-30 win Friday night over the Sacred Heart Knights.
Former McPherson star player savors homecoming, chance to coach against Kurt Kinnamon
Jordan Crawford led an undefeated Circle boys basketball team into the Roundhouse on Friday and was proud of his team’s effort.
Garden City CC defeats T-Bird men in OT
CONCORDIA - Four missed free throws in the final 3:13 of regulation by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would prove costly Saturday afternoon leading to a 74-67 overtime defeat to Garden City Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on January 7th. Dropping just their second home game...
Cloud County women defeat Garden City CC
CONCORDIA - Trailing by three points heading into halftime, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would lock down visiting Garden City Community College, outscoring the Broncbusters 33-19 in the second half to earn a 55-44 home win inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Picking up their 12th consecutive...
ksal.com
Equifest Coming Back to Salina
One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March. Equifest is...
Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis
Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Salina, Kansas
If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Salina's Salas earns degree from University of Saint Mary
LEAVENWORTH - The University of Saint Mary celebrated the achievements of the fall graduates of the 2022-2023 academic year during USM’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 17, in McGilley Field House on USM's Leavenworth Campus. The Dec. 17 event marked the university's first Fall Commencement ceremony in modern history,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Wilson Czech Opera House nears preservation fundraising goal
WILSON — In the mid- to late-1800s, the town of Wilson, Kansas, was just starting out. At the same time, half a million settlers were making their way West across rolling hills and mighty rivers to find a better place for themselves and their families. Wilson served as an important stagecoach stop on this journey — providing traveling covered wagon trains with the necessary resources they would need to survive the trip.
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0