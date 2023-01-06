Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones has a major supporting role in new Tom Hanks film ‘A Man Called Otto’

Read full article on original website
Bruce On Location
2d ago
it's always a blessing to have home talent on the big screen representing Cleveland. Now, we need to support the movie.
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which is a replica of the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Tremont artist Amy Casey gains national acclaim by painting fantastical worlds
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Tremont neighborhood where artist Amy Casey lives has always been a font of inspiration for the work which has brought her widespread acclaim as a painter. Her most recent works continue to use the area as a foundation but incorporate elements that reflect our turbulent times along with scenes inspired by peaceful walks in the woods of Finland.
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Danny Kelly replacing soon-to-be judge, Brian Mooney, as Ward 11 Cleveland City Council rep
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council members during a caucus meeting Monday selected Danny Kelly to fill the Ward 11 vacancy left by Brian Mooney, who is leaving the body after winning a seat on the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas bench. The full council is expected to formally confirm Kelly’s appointment on Monday night.
Don’t forget women’s TV pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim of Cleveland
With all the well-earned props and adulation for the late Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at 93, let us not forget the woman who laid the groundwork for Barbara and all other women TV journalists. Remember Cleveland’s own -- Dorothy Fuldheim. Well before Barbara, Dorothy was interviewing the...
Chagrin Falls parents can take a look at understanding their kids’ screen time: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Is all that screen time spent by children on their phones and computers necessarily bad for them?. Parents with children of all ages are invited to take a look during two opportunities presented by Chagrin Falls Schools on better understanding the role of technology in kids’ lives and recognizing the complicated nature of their children’s online life.
1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Speak Up, Speak Out sheds light on issues
The Lorain County section of the National Council of Negro Women’s 23rd annual forum, known as “Speak Up and Speak Out,” took place on Jan. 7. Darryl Tucker, Managing Editor of the Morning Journal, was the moderator for the event. Retired Lorain City Schools educator Sylvia Duvall also joined the panel as a co-moderator next to Tucker on the Zoom meeting.
Dealing with cold temperatures, RV statistics & more: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While many people who have adopted the RV lifestyle head to warmer areas during the winter, a growing number of people are seeking cold-weather capabilities from manufacturers. Fresh off their stop in Cleveland for the Ohio RV Supershow, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach share some interesting RV statistics...
Cleveland settles lawsuit for $50,000 with City Hall employee who sued over lack of overtime pay during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials settled a lawsuit for $50,000 with a City Hall employee who said she wasn’t paid overtime while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Eve Bonvissuto, an assistant administrator in the city’s public safety department’s medical unit, sued the city in federal court...
Job No. 1 for new County Executive Ronayne - fix the food offered County Jail inmates
Congratulations to our new Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. He is a good man and an excellent fit for our fragmented times. I would like to suggest that, before there’s any action on a new jail, new courthouse, new airport, stadium dome, or one additional dime squandered on the convention center, that Ronayne make sure that the inmates in the existing jail have access to decent meals -- criticisms that County Councilmember Meredith Turner raised a few months ago (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). This will constitute a significant step toward legacy-building, and perhaps foreground a more humanistic approach to county government.
State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan offers up thanks
On Nov. 8, I was elected by the residents of the 14th District to represent them in the Ohio House of Representatives. As a result, I am moved to write this letter of thanks. Let me begin by saying thank you to the residents of Parma’s second ward. You elected me in 2003, then re-elected me in 2005, 2007 and 2009, to represent you and our neighborhood on City Council.
Cleveland Police officer back on patrol after battling ovarian cancer
A Cleveland Police officer who was born and raised in Northeast Ohio kept the streets safe for 16 years prior to her cancer diagnosis. Today, she returned to the beat after beating ovarian cancer.
Retention basin plan tied to $1.5 million county grant spurs Brook Park debate
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An ongoing overhaul of the Brook Park municipal campus includes disposing of the former Brook Park Memorial Elementary School building, for which a $1.5 million Cuyahoga County Council grant awarded in December will be used to demolish it. But is a retention basin to stem...
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
Crushers Stadium naming rights available for 2024 season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
This will be the last year the Lake Erie Crushers will play in a stadium named ‘Mercy Health.’ Team officials announced last week that the naming rights for the ballpark will become available to a new partner after this season. The Crushers are actively looking to acquire a new naming rights partner for the 2024 season and beyond.
Akron to be part of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ tour stop this year
AKRON, Ohio – Akron is a scheduled stop as part of the “Antiques Roadshow” tour. Historic venues in each city will be revealed closer to the event dates. Guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their collectibles by experts from leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
WKYC
Tim Misny makes 'special announcement' in prank on 3News' Dave Chudowsky: Watch the moment
CLEVELAND — Tim Misny -- you know what he does -- joined us on 3News to make a very special announcement early Thursday morning. And it was a big message directed at our own GO! morning show anchor Dave Chudowsky from Austin Love... “I have been retained as counsel...
Some Cuyahoga County judges fare worse than others on moving cases and reducing jail population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, one veteran Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has consistently lagged far behind his peers in reducing his docket and the number of days his defendants are incarcerated pretrial, contributing to crowding issues in the jail. Of the court’s 34 judges, Judge John Sutula has...
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
