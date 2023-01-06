ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relive Jake DeBrusk’s Stellar Winter Classic Performance

It’s hard to believe Jake DeBrusk did what he did while injured at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins emerged victorious at Fenway Park as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. DeBrusk scored both of the Bruins’ two goals in the contest before being placed on long-term...
Erik Karlsson, Sharks Welcome Bruins On Road Trip To San Jose

Despite the San Jose Sharks’ current struggles, defenseman Erik Karlsson is on a 14-game assist streak. The Boston Bruins continue their California road trip at the SAP Center in San Jose Saturday night, coming off of an electric win over the Los Angeles Kings. For more, check out the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Rough Second Period To Beat Sharks

The Boston Bruins added to the win column with a third consecutive victory as they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 31-4-4, while the Sharks fell to 12-21-8 on their campaign. full box score...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Point Streak Alive

The Bruins swept a three-game California road trip with a 7-1 win over the Ducks in Anaheim. The rout was propelled by Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, whose 13th career hat trick boosted his season goal total to 32. Bergeron, meanwhile, now ranks fourth on the Bruins’ all-time assists list after notching his 600th career helper Sunday.
Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There isn’t a more...
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Red Sox Fans Will Love Kiké Hernández’s Reaction To Justin Turner Signing

Justin Turner officially became a member of the Red Sox on Friday. Boston designated Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment to make room for Turner on the 40-man roster, who signed a one-year deal with a player option in 2024. Turner is a two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion. He also reunites with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen, who also signed with the Red Sox this offseason.
Kendrick Bourne Won’t Ask For Patriots Trade Despite Rough Season

Kendrick Bourne’s second season with the Patriots was a total disappointment. After reportedly falling out of favor with New England’s coaching staff during training camp, Bourne never recovered, watching his role in the offense diminish to that of a role player. Bourne, who entered the campaign with perhaps the highest expectations of all Patriots receivers, saw his name pop up in trade rumors and also made headlines for criticizing the offensive play-calling.
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Marcus Smart Addresses Early Exit After Celtics Win Over Spurs

If there’s ever anyone to leave it all on the court for the Boston Celtics, it’s Marcus Smart. Unfortunately for the defensive-minded guard, his efforts were costly on Saturday night. As the Celtics wrapped up their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, Smart made an early departure...
Red Sox DFA Reliever To Make Room For Justin Turner On 40-Man Roster

It was already well known the Boston Red Sox agreed to a deal with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. But the Red Sox made the signing official Friday and made a corresponding roster move. To make room for the veteran infielder on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated reliever Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.
Trent Frederic Shines Against Kings Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Sharks

Trent Frederic and the Boston Bruins had quite the night Thursday in Los Angeles. The Black and Gold defeated the Kings 5-2, with two of those goals coming from Trent Frederic after his spirited fight against Brendan Lemieux. The Bruins look to bring that energy against the San Jose Sharks...
Hampus Lindholm Scores Vs. Former Team In Bruins’ Blowout Win

Hampus Lindholm did everything he could to score a goal in Sunday night’s win over the Anaheim Ducks. Lindholm potted one in the third period, contributing to the Boston Bruins’ 7-1 victory over the Ducks to close out their California road trip. This was the defenseman’s fifth goal...
Jets-Dolphins Hand Bettors Bad Beat To Cap Off NFL Regular Season

The NFL regular season is winding down quickly, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets made sure to send football fans home with one final bad beat. The Dolphins connected on a 50-yard field goal to go up 9-6 with 18 seconds to go — essentially sealing the game and sending Miami to the postseason. The game wasn’t over for bettors, however.
How Bill Belichick Reportedly Helped Red Sox Land Justin Turner

Bill Belichick has had a lot going on of late. The future Hall of Fame coach has been in the process of trying to lead the Patriots to a second consecutive playoff appearance. But even though few in the NFL are more focused on the task at hand than Belichick, he recently took some time out of his busy schedule to help out a fellow New England-based coach.
