Relive Jake DeBrusk’s Stellar Winter Classic Performance
It’s hard to believe Jake DeBrusk did what he did while injured at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins emerged victorious at Fenway Park as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. DeBrusk scored both of the Bruins’ two goals in the contest before being placed on long-term...
Erik Karlsson, Sharks Welcome Bruins On Road Trip To San Jose
Despite the San Jose Sharks’ current struggles, defenseman Erik Karlsson is on a 14-game assist streak. The Boston Bruins continue their California road trip at the SAP Center in San Jose Saturday night, coming off of an electric win over the Los Angeles Kings. For more, check out the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Rough Second Period To Beat Sharks
The Boston Bruins added to the win column with a third consecutive victory as they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 31-4-4, while the Sharks fell to 12-21-8 on their campaign. full box score...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Point Streak Alive
The Bruins swept a three-game California road trip with a 7-1 win over the Ducks in Anaheim. The rout was propelled by Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, whose 13th career hat trick boosted his season goal total to 32. Bergeron, meanwhile, now ranks fourth on the Bruins’ all-time assists list after notching his 600th career helper Sunday.
Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks
The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There isn’t a more...
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Red Sox Fans Will Love Kiké Hernández’s Reaction To Justin Turner Signing
Justin Turner officially became a member of the Red Sox on Friday. Boston designated Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment to make room for Turner on the 40-man roster, who signed a one-year deal with a player option in 2024. Turner is a two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion. He also reunites with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen, who also signed with the Red Sox this offseason.
Kendrick Bourne Won’t Ask For Patriots Trade Despite Rough Season
Kendrick Bourne’s second season with the Patriots was a total disappointment. After reportedly falling out of favor with New England’s coaching staff during training camp, Bourne never recovered, watching his role in the offense diminish to that of a role player. Bourne, who entered the campaign with perhaps the highest expectations of all Patriots receivers, saw his name pop up in trade rumors and also made headlines for criticizing the offensive play-calling.
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
This Stat Makes Missing Playoffs Sting More For Patriots, Fans
The New England Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That much is sure sting for the Patriots and their fans, but some added context makes their 8-9 season feel even worse. The Minnesota Vikings, who have cliched a top-three seed in...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings
The Bruins continue their road trip in San Jose to take on the Sharks. Boston is coming off an impressive outing against the Los Angeles Kings. It was the first game without Jake DeBrusk, who was placed on long-term injured reserve due to a hand and lower-body injury, but Trent Frederic came through for the Bruins, scoring two goals Thursday.
Emotional Rex Ryan Ryan Salutes ‘Legend,’ ‘Fighter’ Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin took significant steps forward in his recovery this past week, including asking about the last game he played Monday night. Those developments were exactly what Rex Ryan needed to hear as the NFL community dealt with one of the toughest weeks in league history. Ryan, a former head...
Marcus Smart Addresses Early Exit After Celtics Win Over Spurs
If there’s ever anyone to leave it all on the court for the Boston Celtics, it’s Marcus Smart. Unfortunately for the defensive-minded guard, his efforts were costly on Saturday night. As the Celtics wrapped up their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, Smart made an early departure...
Red Sox DFA Reliever To Make Room For Justin Turner On 40-Man Roster
It was already well known the Boston Red Sox agreed to a deal with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. But the Red Sox made the signing official Friday and made a corresponding roster move. To make room for the veteran infielder on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated reliever Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.
Trent Frederic Shines Against Kings Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Sharks
Trent Frederic and the Boston Bruins had quite the night Thursday in Los Angeles. The Black and Gold defeated the Kings 5-2, with two of those goals coming from Trent Frederic after his spirited fight against Brendan Lemieux. The Bruins look to bring that energy against the San Jose Sharks...
Hampus Lindholm Scores Vs. Former Team In Bruins’ Blowout Win
Hampus Lindholm did everything he could to score a goal in Sunday night’s win over the Anaheim Ducks. Lindholm potted one in the third period, contributing to the Boston Bruins’ 7-1 victory over the Ducks to close out their California road trip. This was the defenseman’s fifth goal...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Helped To Locker Room In Third Quarter Vs. Spurs
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart always seems to pick himself up off the court following hard collisions. That wasn’t the case though in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. With 7:57 left in the third quarter, Smart ran into a Zach Collins’ pick...
Jets-Dolphins Hand Bettors Bad Beat To Cap Off NFL Regular Season
The NFL regular season is winding down quickly, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets made sure to send football fans home with one final bad beat. The Dolphins connected on a 50-yard field goal to go up 9-6 with 18 seconds to go — essentially sealing the game and sending Miami to the postseason. The game wasn’t over for bettors, however.
Celtics’ Robert Williams ‘Really Surprised’ He Got Chance For Highlight-Reel Block
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has seen plenty of opponents think twice about hoisting a 3-pointer when he’s in the vicinity. Spurs guard Malaki Branham found out the reason why late in the second quarter in Boston’s 121-116 win over San Antonio at AT&T Center on Saturday. Branham...
How Bill Belichick Reportedly Helped Red Sox Land Justin Turner
Bill Belichick has had a lot going on of late. The future Hall of Fame coach has been in the process of trying to lead the Patriots to a second consecutive playoff appearance. But even though few in the NFL are more focused on the task at hand than Belichick, he recently took some time out of his busy schedule to help out a fellow New England-based coach.
