Kendrick Bourne’s second season with the Patriots was a total disappointment. After reportedly falling out of favor with New England’s coaching staff during training camp, Bourne never recovered, watching his role in the offense diminish to that of a role player. Bourne, who entered the campaign with perhaps the highest expectations of all Patriots receivers, saw his name pop up in trade rumors and also made headlines for criticizing the offensive play-calling.

1 HOUR AGO