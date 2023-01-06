Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders
If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves
A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Andre Drummond felt blindsided by trade, misses playing for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had to make a move at the deadline in 2022. They had a nice roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris, but something had to be done about the Ben Simmons situation. Simmons was still holding out form the organization and it looked...
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces a potential NCAA suspension after allegedly lying to investigators about a couple of hamburgers. The post Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shaq: If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game, ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious.
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Cowboys Confidence Shaken? Dallas Gets 'The Yips' in Loss at Washington
The Cowboys' week-long talk turns out to be even more empty than the Cowboys' Sunday stat sheet in a loss at Washington.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles
The Eagles are all out of mulligans and need to beat the Giants on Sunday in order to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
Carson Wentz gives Sam Howell his suite for 1st career start
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell made his first career start Sunday, leading his team to a resounding 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Howell said he had over 20 family members and friends in town for his first start, in which he completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.
