Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
The Longmont Leader

Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28

DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO

