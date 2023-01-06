ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJ Holmes’ ex Marilee thanks daughter Sabine, 10, for bringing ‘goodness’ to the world in first post after messy divorce

By Brittany Sims
 3 days ago
GOOD Morning America host TJ Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, has posted to Instagram for the first time since their messy divorce.

She shared a picture of their daughter, Sabine, and thanked her for "bringing goodness to the world."

TJ Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, posted a photo of their daughter, Sabine, to her Instagram Credit: Instagram/Marilee Fiebig
TJ and Marilee are currently going through a divorce amid his cheating scandal Credit: Getty

On Friday, Marilee posted photos to her Instagram for her daughter's birthday.

Sabine is Marilee and TJ's only child, and TJ's youngest.

He has two other children from his marriage to Amy Ferson.

Marilee captioned the post: "And then she’s 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world."

"Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love."

She continued: "I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn’t take it. #januarybaby."

The pictures featured Sabine lounging on a chair outside, smiling for the camera.

The second was the 10-year-old's cake, which looked to be homemade with yellow and pink icing.

TJ and Marilee are currently going through a divorce, as the GMA host was caught having an affair with his co-host, Amy Robach.

Marilee's last post to Instagram was on November 25, just a few days before the pictures of TJ and Amy together leaked.

SPEAKING OUT!

Although this is the first time, Marilee has spoken via social media, she did break her silence earlier this week.

Speaking through her divorce lawyer, Marilee slammed TJ's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity" toward her and Sabine.

On Wednesday, Marilee broke her silence on their relationship through her attorney Stephanie Lehman.

Stephanie told DailyMail.com: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter."

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

She concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

KIDS COME FIRST

On Christmas, Marilee shared another photo of their daughter to her story.

The mother-daughter duo smiled brightly while wrapped in warm winter clothes and knit scarves.

Marilee captioned her post: "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one....."

To the sweet photo, she added the hashtag "family" and another indicating that they were heading to Washington, DC.

After news of the affair went public, Marilee made her Instagram private for a little bit of time away from the public.

After a few weeks, she reopened her account to everyone and let fans see how she’s been doing.

Marilee shared a photo of a homemade cake for Sabine's 10th birthday Credit: Instagram/Marilee Fiebig
Marilee slammed the GMA host for showing a lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter Credit: Instagram/Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach and TJ have been involved in an affair since last Summer Credit: Getty

