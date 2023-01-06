Top Stories of 2022

An ongoing effort to widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel was put on hold when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Assistant Secretary for the Army withdrew approval of the project due to a miscalculation of dredge material and preparation of a new supplemental environmental impact statement.

This was the second delay to the project. In September, the solicitation of bids was delayed to allow the Corps and Waterkeepers to resolve any issues.

In December, when the project was put on hold, Calhoun Port Director Charles Hausmann said, “We are going to work and hopefully get this overturned in the near future. We have tremendous support from the federal, state, county, and city who are working to draw up letters of support to give to Congress to get this overturned.”

The Corps Assistant Secretary for the Army withdrew approval for the widening and deepening of the ship channel in a letter dated Dec. 5 and included in the filing made Tuesday, Dec. 13, in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., as part of a lawsuit filed by the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeepers against Assistant Secretary Michael L. Connor and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In a letter, Connor stated, “In 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed an environmental impact statement for the Matagorda Ship Channel Improvement Project. The Record of Decision was signed on April 22, 2020. During the pre-construction, engineering, and design phase, the USACE reported a discrepancy between its PED calculations concerning the quantity of material to be dredged from the Matagorda Ship Channel and the quantity of such material that was evaluated in the EIS.”

Connor’s second point in the letter stated, “due to the discrepancy in dredged material quantities, the USACE has determined it will prepare a supplement to the EIS.”

If the decision stays in place, it will not be until 2026 when the port can get reauthorization in the Water Resources Development Act.

THE LAWSUIT

The suit was filed Wednesday, May 25, against the Corps and Connor.

According to the filing, the construction and operation of the project threaten the Waterkeepers’ “environmental and economic well-being by increasing pollution in Matagorda Bay and surrounding waterways, destroying habitats necessary for species important to the Waterkeepers members’ livelihoods, and facilitating the development of a crude oil transportation terminal that will threaten the economic and environmental health of Matagorda Bay and the Gulf region more broadly.”

April homicide

The year 2022 was a pretty good year concerning crime, with one exception: a fatal shooting on April 9.

Bond was set at $850,000 for Blake Michael Downs, 23, in connection with the shooting death of Coewin Boerm, 19, that happened around 9 a.m. April 9 on Hollomon Road.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Investigator James Tolar said Downs was charged with first-degree murder, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The arrest came after law enforcement was called to the home at 89 Hollomon Road in regards to a shooting involving two men.

Tolar said the weapon was a 9mm handgun.

A district judge denied a bond reduction request for Blake Michael Downs on April 26, 2022.

District Court Judge Jack W. Marr issued his ruling on April 26, which was filed on April 27 with the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office.

Downs posted bond on Wednesday, April 27.

The ruling came after a hearing Tuesday, April 26, in District Court when defense counsel Jerry Clark filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus, asking for a reduction in bond from $850,000 down to $100,000. Several people testified on Downs’ behalf at the hearing.

Pier reopens

The newly constructed Lighthouse Beach fishing pier was officially re-opened on Jan. 6, 2022, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony also marked the completion of all Hurricane Harvey-related repairs in Port Lavaca, which was destroyed when the hurricane blew through in 2017.

“I was dismayed after looking at it as the cost of rebuilding a new pier would be astronomical,” said Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow. He noted that waterfront damage to the city was close to $8 million, and “rebuilding the fishing pier would add another three or so million to the total.”

But he said citizens encouraged the Port Lavaca City Council and him to rebuild the pier.

“I did not know this pier was used so much. I heard from the contract that as soon as they had cleared up, people were already coming onto the pier to fish,” he said.

City Manager Jody Weaver noted that it took four years to get the pier rebuilt. The engineering contract for the pier, the bayfront pier, and the walkway was awarded to C2HM, a division of Jacobs Engineering. It then took a year of working with FEMA to arrive at a scope of project. In December 2018, the environmental and historical reviews began and were completed after “a long frustrating 13 months,” said Weaver.

The new 900-foot pier is five feet higher than the previous pier. The T-head, which was built in 2016, was the only part that remained standing, but because the new pier was higher, the council decided to demolish it and build a D-head with shade structures.

CCISD takes steps

for safety

The events that occurred on May 24, 2022, reverberated around the state when 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde. It changed how school safety was treated statewide as the state responded with goals for school districts to implement to try and keep children safe.

And safety is not convenient.

That is what former Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols wanted people to remember as school opened on Aug. 10 in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde.

“We need to re-engage the safety mindset,” he said. COVID-19 changed the mindset to one of health safety, such as canceling things like Grandparent Day or chili suppers.” And with 3,482 students to protect, Nichols is asking for patience from people as new safety features are implemented.

Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor worked on the schools’ safety protocols to incorporate the new requirements from the state.

The big change was double doors on the campuses. People wanting to enter will have to be buzzed in and will now be funneled to the office before entering the campus.

Safety also includes meetings of the Calhoun County ISD Safety Committee, which included Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery and Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow. Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea also works with the school district.

The district has also hired one more officer, so each school is covered. Threat assessment teams were also put in place.

Skatepark opens

This past year saw the groundbreaking and subsequent opening of the Skateboarding park at Wilson Park within Port Lavaca.

Port Lavaca City Council budgeted funds specifically for the construction of a skatepark. The budget year began in October 2020 and began looking for a consultant specializing in skatepark design and construction. On Nov. 5, 2020, the Parks Board held a workshop to hear a presentation from SPA Skateparks of Austin and consider examples of parks they have constructed, which were designed by New Line Skateparks of Edgewater, Florida.

After researching different options for skateparks and hearing the presentation from SPA Skateparks, the Parks Board agreed that a concrete skatepark that will last for years and be designed with community input was the way to go, explained Jody Weaver, Port Lavaca City Manager.

At the December 2020 Port Lavaca City Council meeting, the council hired New Line Skateparks to design the park and approved a TIPS Purchasing Cooperative Contract to contract with SPA Skateparks for the construction.

Turtles make

2022 headlines

Turtles made a big appearance in 2022, from cold-stunned turtles being saved to the hatching of an endangered species that was the first in modern times.

COLD-STUNNED

Big Shelia was 74.5 centimeters (almost 2.5 feet) long and around 100 pounds.

The sea turtle was back, swimming with the fishes, after being released in June at Bob Hall Pier along with 106 turtles rescued during the recent arctic cold front.

She was one of 16 sea turtles found by local rescuers along the mid-coast that had been stunned by the cold front that came through earlier last year. The smallest rescued turtle was only 31 centimeters.

Port O’Connor resident Brigid Berger, a Texas Master Naturalist, along with Kelley Kowal with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, spearheaded the turtle rescue along the mid-coast. The two were at a November 2021 meeting of the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court to obtain permission to use the Port O’Connor Community Center as a backup warming station. Berger told the court they had secured the use of the Port O’Connor School’s gym as a warming site.

Winter Storm Uri was devastating to turtles, with more than 13,000 turtles needing rescue during the event.

“That was more turtles than people thought,” said Kowal. “The majority of those survived, but it was one of the main reasons we set up the network. We don’t have the manpower. The networks save many turtles across the coastline.”

Turtles are cold-blooded, and if they don’t get into warmer water, the cold will stun them and possibly take their lives. About 557 turtles were found dead along mid-coast beaches after Uri passed through.

Aside from Big Shelia, the group found many juvenile green sea turtles.

LOGGERHEAD STRANDINGS

With a record number of threatened loggerhead sea turtle strandings occurring on the Texas coast last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local partners urged citizens to report any turtles seen on the beaches or shorelines so that they can be rescued, transported, and cared for by Service-permitted rehabilitation facilities.

Between Apr. 1 and Aug. 19, 282 loggerheads were stranded in Texas, mostly in the Coastal Bend between Calhoun and Kleberg counties.

“This is more than twice the average annual number of loggerhead strandings recorded from 2012 to 2021, which was 109, and annual numbers have increased during this decade,” said Donna J. Shaver, Ph.D., Texas Coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network and chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at the National Park Service’s Padre Island National Seashore. “This dramatic increase in loggerhead strandings this year is alarming and has STSSN participants on high alert in the Coastal Bend to be ready for the increased influx of incapacitated loggerheads needing immediate rescue and care.”

KEMP’S RIDLEY

A conservation success hatched on the shores of Magnolia Beach in July. A sea turtle nest containing approximately 45 hatching Kemp’s ridley eggs were discovered, and turtles successfully made their way to the water.

For sea turtles, the period after hatching is a fight for survival. In their first moments of life, hatchlings must quickly race from their nests in the sand to the water, avoiding predators, poaching, pollution, and other hazards.

Eggs left on the beach only have a 45 percent chance of hatching, which is why intervention from conservationists can be critical.

Fortunately, those turtles had some help.

Maintenance workers with the Calhoun County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office found the turtles. While picking up trash on the beach, Zach Padron and Jason Gonzalez spotted approximately 25 hatchling turtles and noticed that they were heading the wrong way.

The workers and Commissioner David Hall notified Calhoun County Marine Extension Agent RJ Shelly.

Upon arriving, Shelly began excavating the turtle nest under the guidance of Plotkin. He found more sea turtles that needed help emerging from the nest. Approximately 20 more turtles were found.

“Sure enough, once we started excavating, we saw more and more dig their way out,” said Shelly.

The Kemp’s ridley is the official state sea turtle of Texas and is critically endangered. Decades of efforts from scientists, resource managers, conservationists, and others have allowed the species to begin to recover.

PLFD new truck

Last year was an exciting one for Port Lavaca Fire Department as it received its first new, custom-built rescue pumper truck.

“Our trucks last 20 years, and each shift washes and cleans it because they like the public,” said PLFD Chief Joe Reyes. “Now the entire shift is out washing this truck.”

The main thing that has the firefighters overjoyed is the space.

“It’s bigger, roomier with more compartments and space for equipment,” said Reyes. He said they have to carry a lot of different equipment. One side can handle the airbags, rescue jacks, and backboards, and the other side has the pump panel as well as a mobile air supply.

PLPD covers not only the city but helps out volunteer fire departments as well as taking calls in the county. Another benefit of the truck, noted Reyes, is the city will not be left short when they have to take county calls. “Each station now has two trucks at each station, and if one is on a county call, we don’t have to wait for a truck to get here from the other side of town,” said Reyes.

Chocolate Bayou

playground opens

After much-needed attention, the playground at Little Chocolate Bayou Park was completely replaced in 2022.

Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Hall made the parks in his precinct a priority this past year, and it started at Little Chocolate Bayou Park.

“This year, I am going to concentrate on parks,” Hall said. “It is something I planned on doing.”

The previously existing park was donated by the Evening Lion’s Club nearly 30 years ago and was unusable. It had missing slides, and some of the slides had sun-rotted to the point where they cracked. Rusty equipment was exposed to the weather and wear and tear over the past 30 years.

“I wouldn’t want my kids, grandkids, or anybody else’s kids to run across that stuff with the rust coming up and getting caught in their feet,” Hall said.

The new playground is smaller than the existing one, but additional equipment can be added in the future.

9-1-1 Updates

In 2022 the Calhoun County Emergency Communication District upgraded to the social media age.

The Calhoun County E9-1-1 Emergency Communication District, which oversees the behind-the-scenes software and hardware that makes 9-1-1 work, is upgrading to use NG9-1-1, which allows people to send a text, video, or photo to 9-1-1 when they require emergency services.

“When it goes live fully depends on when construction of the ESInet is completed, possibly as late as 2024,” said Director Raquel Morales.

Morales was at the Feb. 16 meeting of the Calhoun County Commissioners Court and told the court the district had received more than $1.097 million to be spent over the next two years to obtain what is required for the Next Generation 9-1-1. The funding was the district’s portion of the American Rescue Act funding the state received.

The Calhoun County 9-1-1 District is the smallest in the Texas 9-1-1 alliance. Funding is a 50-cent fee on wireless lines that was set in 1997. The funding for 9-1-1 is dwindling as few people now have landlines, and the state legislature has yet to change the funding structure for 9-1-1.

Election welcomes

new faces

The March Primary brought new faces to Calhoun County elected offices and one runoff election. There was only one contested race that was determined in November, with the incumbent prevailing.

Four candidates were vying for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, seat, which was open due to the resignation of Calvin Anderle, in the March Primary, with the top two vote-getters being Thomas Dio (229) and Roland Cantu (191). Neither candidate received 51 percent of the votes, which necessitated the runoff election. Also running were Delores Drake, who received 160 votes, and Martin Diegel, who received 92 votes.

Most of the races were unopposed, with incumbents returned to office.

However, Calhoun County has a new Criminal District Attorney in Sara Rodriguez, who served as an assistant district attorney. Dan Heard retired in 2022 after 30 years of service as the district attorney.

In the November General Election, the only contested race was for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, between Republican Hope Kurtz and Democrat Louis Rubio. Kurtz was returned to office with 701 (68.59 percent) votes to 321 (31.41 percent) votes for Rubio.