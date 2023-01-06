ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Man United vs Everton: Stream the FA Cup game for free on UK TV

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UnP9_0k5lQ2r300
Photo by Nat Callaghan on Unsplash

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The FA Cup 3rd Round gets underway tonight and Everton’s visit to Manchester United is live on TV. Here’s how to watch.

The dark clouds are once again gathering over Goodison Park, after Frank Lampard’s beleaguered Toffees dropped into the relegation zone in midweek. Word is, Super Frank has just a couple of games to save his job.

However, tonight offers some respite from the pressures of the Premier League, as Everton visit a Manchester United in the FA Cup. Tonight might be a ‘free swing’ for Lampard, but Erik Ten Hag’s side are on an upward swing are liable to punch back pretty hard.

United will fancy their chances of a solid FA Cup run, perhaps even ending a six-year drought without a trophy at Old Trafford. They’ve regained defensive solidity and have Marcus Rashford firing again up top and it looks as if the good times may be returning to Old Trafford.

Lampard will hope an upset win can kickstart a revival that could safeguard his position and reverse the Blues’ fortunes. Interestingly, in his long career, Lampard has never lost in the FA Cup to Man United. First time for everything…

There’s loads of live FA Cup action on free-to-air television this weekend, and it all kicks off with Manchester United vs Everton. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Everton kick-off time

Man United vs Everton kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday January 6. The game is at Old Trafford in Manchester and it’s the first of 32 games being played in the FA Cup 3rd Round this weekend.

How to watch Man United vs Everton live on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Man United vs Everton is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm UK time. You can watch on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. ITV X replaces ITV Hub and we’re hopeful in the long term it offers a more robust experience for steaming live sports.

How to listen to Man United vs Everton for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Everton audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham for free: Boxing Day stream details

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: The league leaders Arsenal host West Ham on Boxing Day – here’s how to watch for free on Amazon Prime. The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Boxing Day is always a major day in the football calendar, but this year it feels a little more exciting having been without proper footy for so long.
Sporting News

Liverpool vs. Wolves score, result, highlights as thrilling draw sets up FA Cup replay

Liverpool must get through a replay if they are to keep their FA Cup defence on track after being held by to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in a frantic game at Anfield. The Reds were once again the masters of their own downfall early in a game as goalkeeper Alisson gifted Goncalo Guedes the opening goal by picking him out in the Kop-end box.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset

A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
The Independent

Electric Marcus Rashford ensures Manchester United march past Everton to FA Cup fourth round

Five games, five goals. Marcus Rashford has returned from the World Cup in rare form and if the man whose name was imprinted twice on this scoresheet was Conor Coady, who struck at either end, Everton were eliminated from the FA Cup by Rashford. He played a huge part in all three Manchester United’s goals and, composed as his 97th-minute penalty was as he extended his record of finding the net in every game since he came back from Qatar, his crossing proved more significant than his shooting. Two inviting low crosses that only required a touch: first Antony...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be “unstoppable” for Manchester United after the England striker scored his fifth goal in as many games and set up two others in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.Rashford laid on Antony’s fourth minute opener, then played in the cross that forced Conor Coady into an own goal early in the second half, before making it seven straight home games with a goal for United as he scored a stoppage time penalty.“From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief,” Ten Hag said. “He...
The Independent

Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Coventry City vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Coventry City take on Wrexham in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
SB Nation

Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford

The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Chelsea prediction, odds, start time: 2023 FA Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 8, 2023

Manchester City and Chelsea square off for the second time in four days when they meet in a 2022-23 FA Cup match at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City have won four straight meetings with their fellow English Premier League powerhouse, including a 1-0 triumph Thursday at Stamford Bridge. That victory solidified the Citizens' hold on second in the Premier League table. The Blues finished third last season and reached the FA Cup final but are mired in 10th place in the standings. They lost to Liverpool on penalties in last year's final, the third straight year they were runners-up. They have won the cup eight times, while City have six FA Cup titles, the most recent in 2018-19.
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy