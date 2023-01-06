How to watch Man United vs Everton: Stream the FA Cup game for free on UK TV

Photo by Nat Callaghan on Unsplash

How to watch Man United vs Everton: The FA Cup 3rd Round gets underway tonight and Everton’s visit to Manchester United is live on TV. Here’s how to watch.

The dark clouds are once again gathering over Goodison Park, after Frank Lampard’s beleaguered Toffees dropped into the relegation zone in midweek. Word is, Super Frank has just a couple of games to save his job.

However, tonight offers some respite from the pressures of the Premier League, as Everton visit a Manchester United in the FA Cup. Tonight might be a ‘free swing’ for Lampard, but Erik Ten Hag’s side are on an upward swing are liable to punch back pretty hard.

United will fancy their chances of a solid FA Cup run, perhaps even ending a six-year drought without a trophy at Old Trafford. They’ve regained defensive solidity and have Marcus Rashford firing again up top and it looks as if the good times may be returning to Old Trafford.

Lampard will hope an upset win can kickstart a revival that could safeguard his position and reverse the Blues’ fortunes. Interestingly, in his long career, Lampard has never lost in the FA Cup to Man United. First time for everything…

There’s loads of live FA Cup action on free-to-air television this weekend, and it all kicks off with Manchester United vs Everton. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Everton kick-off time

Man United vs Everton kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday January 6. The game is at Old Trafford in Manchester and it’s the first of 32 games being played in the FA Cup 3rd Round this weekend.

How to watch Man United vs Everton live on television and online?

The FA Cup is once again on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

Man United vs Everton is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7:30pm UK time. You can watch on traditional television or stream live on the new ITV X app on mobile devices, the web and smart TVs. ITV X replaces ITV Hub and we’re hopeful in the long term it offers a more robust experience for steaming live sports.

How to listen to Man United vs Everton for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Everton audio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.