Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
KETV.com
Midtown Crossing's 'Family Fun Day' brings families to the heart of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Families spent Saturday exploring the buzzing neighborhood of Midtown Crossing. Whether they snapped a picture with Elsa and Olaf, or made their own pizza dough — Family Fun Day took people through 13 free stops in the heart of Omaha, while rallying the community to give back.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to get involved with during this first weekend of the new year, Visit Lincoln has compiled a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts. SCB Winter Jam. There is going to be a lot of basketball happening in these two facilities...
1011now.com
Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
News Channel Nebraska
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
1011now.com
Nebraska Safety Council raises awareness after record high fatalities in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As 2023 starts, the Nebraska Safety Council hopes to cut back on deadly crashes across the state. According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2022 there was a spike in crashes. In total, 254 people were killed on Nebraskan roads. That’s 33 more than in 2021 and a 15-year high.
News Channel Nebraska
Three generations born on Christmas Day
NEBRASKA CITY – When Klarissa and Braden Feickert learned the due date for their first baby was the day after Christmas, Klarissa knew better. Her dad, Douglas Howard Wampler (1965) and her grandpa Donald Lee Wampler (1941) were both born on Christmas Day and it seemed to her to be fitting for her son.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
1011now.com
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an industrial oven...
WOWT
Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Good Life Fitness helps fulfill New Year’s resolutions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many, the new year means coming up with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common ones, exercising and living a healthier life. Because of that, one Lincoln gym said the weight room could be a little more crowded. New year, new me. It’s a...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
1011now.com
Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed By Woman He Met On Facebook
A Lincoln man called police just before 11:00 Thursday morning to say he was robbed inside his home near 10th and C Street by two women, including one he had met on Facebook. “She agreed to visit him at his home a short time later,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “When the victim arrived at his home, he observed the.
