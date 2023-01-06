The voter registration deadline for Tampa's 2023 municipal election is February 6
Time and again, it's been argued that local elections are just as important, if not more important, than national ones.
So, Tampeños, it's time to make sure that you're registered to vote before Feb. 6, so you can participate in the local democratic process. A lot is at stake. Local leaders decide on how city funds are spent, zoning, public safety issues and more.
Early voting begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 5. Election day is Tuesday, March 7, with the polls closing at 7 p.m.
If you need to register to vote, you can do so through the Hillsborough County website . Also, keep an eye out for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsement guide coming out later this month.
Here are the local candidates who are currently qualified to run for office:
Mayor
District 1
So, Tampeños, it's time to make sure that you're registered to vote before Feb. 6, so you can participate in the local democratic process. A lot is at stake. Local leaders decide on how city funds are spent, zoning, public safety issues and more.
Early voting begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 5. Election day is Tuesday, March 7, with the polls closing at 7 p.m.
If you need to register to vote, you can do so through the Hillsborough County website . Also, keep an eye out for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsement guide coming out later this month.
Here are the local candidates who are currently qualified to run for office:
Mayor
- Jane Castor (incumbent)
- Belinda Noah
District 1
- Sonja P Brookins
- Joseph Citro (incumbent)
- Alan Clendenin
- Chase Harrison
- Michael Derewenko
- Guido Maniscalco
- Gary Pruitt
- Lynn Hurtak (incumbent)
- Janet Cruz Rifkin
- George “Thehunted” Feshev
- Gwendolyn Henderson
- Jose N. Vázquez
- Bill Carlson
- Orlando L. Gudes (incumbent)
- Cornelius Hamilton
- Evelyn Jané-Marie McBride
- Jeffrey L. Rhodes
- Hoyt L. Prindle III
- Rick Fifer
- Tyler Barrett
- Luis E. Viera (incumbent)
Comments / 1