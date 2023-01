The voter registration deadline for Tampa's 2023 municipal election is February 6

Mayor Jane Castor speaks at a press conference about Tampa's crime free multi-housing program, which is under federal investigation.

Jane Castor (incumbent)

Belinda Noah

Sonja P Brookins

Joseph Citro (incumbent)

Alan Clendenin

Chase Harrison

Michael Derewenko

Guido Maniscalco

Gary Pruitt

Lynn Hurtak (incumbent)

Janet Cruz Rifkin

George “Thehunted” Feshev

Gwendolyn Henderson

Jose N. Vázquez

Bill Carlson

Orlando L. Gudes (incumbent)

Cornelius Hamilton

Evelyn Jané-Marie McBride

Jeffrey L. Rhodes

Hoyt L. Prindle III

Rick Fifer

Tyler Barrett

Luis E. Viera (incumbent)

Time and again, it's been argued that local elections are just as important, if not more important, than national ones.So, Tampeños, it's time to make sure that you're registered to vote before Feb. 6, so you can participate in the local democratic process. A lot is at stake. Local leaders decide on how city funds are spent, zoning, public safety issues and more.Early voting begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 5. Election day is Tuesday, March 7, with the polls closing at 7 p.m.If you need to register to vote, you can do so through the Hillsborough County website . Also, keep an eye out for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsement guide coming out later this month.Here are the local candidates who are currently qualified to run for office: