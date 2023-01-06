ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The voter registration deadline for Tampa's 2023 municipal election is February 6

By Justin Garcia
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0idz_0k5lPdGm00
Mayor Jane Castor speaks at a press conference about Tampa's crime free multi-housing program, which is under federal investigation.
Time and again, it's been argued that local elections are just as important, if not more important, than national ones.

So, Tampeños, it's time to make sure that you're registered to vote before Feb. 6, so you can participate in the local democratic process. A lot is at stake. Local leaders decide  on how city funds are spent,  zoning, public safety issues and more.


Early voting begins on Feb. 27 and ends on March 5. Election day is Tuesday, March 7, with the polls closing at 7 p.m.

If you need to register to vote, you can do so through the Hillsborough County website . Also, keep an eye out for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's endorsement guide coming out later this month.

Here are the local candidates who are currently qualified to run for office:

Mayor
  • Jane Castor (incumbent)
  • Belinda Noah
City Council

District 1
  • Sonja P Brookins
  • Joseph Citro (incumbent)
  • Alan Clendenin
  • Chase Harrison
District 2
  • Michael Derewenko
  • Guido Maniscalco
  • Gary Pruitt
District 3
  • Lynn Hurtak (incumbent)
  • Janet Cruz Rifkin
  • George “Thehunted” Feshev
  • Gwendolyn Henderson
  • Jose N. Vázquez
District 4
  • Bill Carlson
District 5
  • Orlando L. Gudes (incumbent)
  • Cornelius Hamilton
  • Evelyn Jané-Marie McBride
  • Jeffrey L. Rhodes
District 6
  • Hoyt L. Prindle III
  • Rick Fifer
  • Tyler Barrett
District 7
  • Luis E. Viera (incumbent)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values

Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Clearwater

The City of Clearwater and NAACP Clearwater Upper Pinellas County Branch present the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755.   Monday, January 16, 2023 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.   Schedule of activities: […] The post Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Clearwater first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
stupiddope.com

20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers

Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy