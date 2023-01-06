ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 9

Evan Power, the Chair of the Leon County Republican Party, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Real Talk 93.3 last week to discuss the 2022 election cycle. Power noted the importance of the Corey Simon victory for local Republicans. Power also stated that he believed local Republican’s would field candidates in the 2024 race for Leon County Commission District 4 -currently held by Brian Welch – and would challenge Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who recently filed to run for re-election.
fsunews.com

Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
Tallahassee Reports

City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit

In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
High School Soccer PRO

Tallahassee, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Wakulla High School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
fsunews.com

FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU

On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
theadvocate.com

Southern women defeat Florida A&M despite lengthy drought in fourth quarter

The Southern women’s basketball team made four free throws in the final 15 seconds as it held off Florida A&M 55-49 on Saturday afternoon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The win got Southern back (5-9, 2-1) on track in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after a loss at Prairie View. Still, after losing most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, it left the Jaguars wanting more.
