While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students
Gabe Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.
BREAKING: DL transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State
Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State, Noles247 has learned. FSU's first day of classes is on Monday and Jackson appears good-to-go moving forward. Jackson first entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 7. That same day, Jackson announced he was transferring to FSU. After taking...
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 9
Evan Power, the Chair of the Leon County Republican Party, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show on Real Talk 93.3 last week to discuss the 2022 election cycle. Power noted the importance of the Corey Simon victory for local Republicans. Power also stated that he believed local Republican’s would field candidates in the 2024 race for Leon County Commission District 4 -currently held by Brian Welch – and would challenge Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who recently filed to run for re-election.
Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
Florida A&M adds highest-rated specialist duo in program history
Florida A&M just secured the services of two of the highest rated specialists in its programs' history. The post Florida A&M adds highest-rated specialist duo in program history appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Athlete, volunteer from Big Bend inducted into Special Olympics-Florida HOF
Robert Jackson has been competing in the Special Olympics for over 50 years, and Melba Jacobs has been volunteering for 40 years.
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career
The former Seminole has found a transfer destination.
DeSantis Appoints Six Conservatives as New College Trustees
Governor's chief says they hope to make Sarasota's New College a " Hillsdale of the South"
Tallahassee, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
New co-op donates thousands to area nonprofits
One of Tallahassee’s newest cooperatives is helping nonprofits move their missions forward.
City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday
The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
Gadsden County offensive lineman ready for next step with Jacksonville State
This Sunday, Gadsden County High School's Daveion Harley begins the next chapter of his life when he heads to Alabama to early enroll with Jacksonville State.
Southern women defeat Florida A&M despite lengthy drought in fourth quarter
The Southern women’s basketball team made four free throws in the final 15 seconds as it held off Florida A&M 55-49 on Saturday afternoon at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The win got Southern back (5-9, 2-1) on track in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after a loss at Prairie View. Still, after losing most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, it left the Jaguars wanting more.
Talented freshman forward Baba Miller set to make his debut for FSU: "He just wants to help the team win."
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball received a crushing blow during the final days of October when the NCAA denied an appeal by Florida State University for the reinstatement of freshman forward Baba Miller, resulting in him having to sit out 50 percent of the 2022-23 regular season. Miller was...
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
