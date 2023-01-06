Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Hires New Development Director
Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
Chariton Leader
Highest-paying management jobs in Sioux City
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kiwaradio.com
Premier Bringing Gigabit+ Fiber To Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — A northwest Iowa internet provider is announcing plans to install fiber-to-the-premise throughout the entire town of Orange City. Premier Communications, based in Sioux Center tells us the investment is part of Premier’s ongoing commitment to providing the community with state-of-the-art communications technology. Premier’s Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Scott TeStroete tells us about it.
kiwaradio.com
New USDA Program Brings Boost To Two Iowa Operations
Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than nine-million dollars in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing...
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Cats make their debut at Sioux City’s first and only cat cafe
Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year
SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
Sioux Center opens new indoor sports facility
The 118,000 sqaure foot complex has fields for softball, baseball, football, as well as soccer.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
kelo.com
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
kiwaradio.com
Garold “Garry” Leathers
Garold “Garry” Leathers age 67, of Sibley passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Osceola Regional Hospital in Sibley, IA. Visitation will be held Monday, January 9th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with family present at the First Presbyterian Church in Sibley. Memorial services...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years' imprisonment for meth conspiracy.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
KELOLAND TV
Puppy stolen in the middle of the night at Mini Critters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pet shop is asking for your help finding the person who broke into their store and stole one of their expensive puppies. The thief was caught on surveillance video. “We noticed the dog was missing, so we went back and reviewed...
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
