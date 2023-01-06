Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Gordon Highway closed due to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says someone involved in this accident is injured. The extent...
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Fiery, early morning crash kills Aiken man
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old […]
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots. At the...
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
Fire at Grovetown High School closes portion of building
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday, January 6th, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab of the 500 wing of the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building. Fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building. No structural damage was reported, however, out of an abundance of […]
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old was sent to Augusta University Hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Grovetown, according to the family. On Saturday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report to News 12 that reveals new details about the case.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within a day, Richmond County deputies have found a missing man. Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31, was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Road and may be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of TEA3257. Hixon is five foot six...
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
WRDW-TV
‘His life will never be the same’: 11-year-old recovering after dog attack
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is trying to stay strong as Justin is recovering in the hospital from a 3-dog attack last night while riding his bike. Columbia County deputies say they arrived just as fire crews treated him for a halfway-torn scalp, bites on...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
