Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
Tom Izzo praised, Hunter Dickinson questioned after Michigan State stifles Michigan
Hall shot 5 for 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in his third game back in the mix. Michigan star Hunter Dickinson scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, but the Wolverines shot just 3 for 20 from 3-point range. Outside of Jett Howard, the rest of the Michigan team combined to shoot just 1 for 14 from behind the arc.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State fans don TCU shirts in Breslin Center during matchup with Michigan
The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry is one of the most intense and heated in college sports. The rivalry never sleeps, and a pair of Spartan fans decided to have some fun directed at the Wolverines. During Saturday’s basketball game in the Breslin Center, a pair of MSU fans donned TCU shirts...
Aidan Hutchinson caps strong rookie season with postgame Lambeau leap
Aidan Hutchinson put the bow on an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice and celebrating with a Lambeau leap. During a postgame interview with NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, the rookie defensive end went into the stands for his leap into the faithful fans hanging around. Check out video of the leap by clicking here. Hutchinson initially declined the chants of “Lambeau leap!” from the Lions fans holding court, saying, “No, I can’t. I can’t. I mean, ... All right. All right,” before going for it.
MLive.com
Detroit King’s Dante Moore named MVP off All-American Bowl, name state’s Gatorade Player of the Year
Dante Moore continues to establish himself as one of the best players in the country. Moore, the state’s only five-star 2023 recruit in the 247Sports rankings, brought in two more prestigious honor for his impressive résumé over the last two days. On Friday, Moore was named the...
WILX-TV
Spartans Favored Over Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates rebounds with second double-double to lead EMU basketball past CMU
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates wasted little time bouncing back on Saturday with one of his best performances of the season. The Eastern Michigan sophomore basketball standout recorded his second double-double of the year to help the Eagles knock off rival Central Michigan. After shooting 14% in EMU’s previous loss...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Video recap: Detroit’s rookie class shines in win against Packers in Week 18
For the first time in quite some time, the phrase “maybe next year” should genuinely induce positive emotions in fans of the Detroit Lions. Detroit ended its season with a 20-16 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. That win completes the season sweep of an NFC North rival while keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the postseason. And it was again all about the defense in this dramatic win for the Lions. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks, leading Detroit’s rookie class to a new NFL record of 19.5 combined sacks in a single season. And rookie safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers for the third time of the year, helping seal the team’s ninth victory while becoming the first defender to do that, per the broadcast.
Detroit Lions’ 2023 regular-season opponents officially set
The Detroit Lions won in Week 18, and while they won’t taste the postseason, it’s time to look ahead with their draft picks and 2023 regular-season opponents officially set. Detroit has its usual slate of home-and-home matchups inside the NFC North. But the Lions will also host the...
Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions in passionate speech: ‘This is just the beginning’
Dan Campbell delivered a passionate speech worth watching after his Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to close the regular season under the lights from Lambeau Field. The second-year Lions head coach reinforced the fact that they never doubted their chances in this game, whether still in the postseason picture or not. Campbell didn’t back away from embracing the role of spoiler, keeping the Packers out of the postseason, and that’s what it came down to in Week 18. He mentioned it multiple times throughout the week leading in and then even told NBC after the first quarter: “We don’t want them to go, so that’s our motivation.”
WILX-TV
How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and nearly 90% of them are fatal. After NFL star Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night, Shari Babbitt was left worried about her grandchild’s safety when playing football....
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly I'm not the hugest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Detroit Lions draft selection via Rams sticks at Pick 6 after LA’s Week 18 loss
The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t do the Detroit Lions a solid and keep the Seattle Seahawks out of the postseason, losing 19-16 in overtime. That Week 18 loss means the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs heading into the season finale, with the Green Bay Packers needing a win to qualify.
Inside the locker room: Lions didn’t let Rams-Seahawks derail focus in Green Bay
The Detroit Lions were in the tough position of knowing their postseason dreams were gone while preparing for a high-pressure game against a division rival under the lights to close the NFL’s regular season. Detroit (9-8) beat the Green Bay Packers (8-9) 20-16 on Sunday Night Football in Week...
What’s being said nationally after Lions finish above .500 for first time since 2017
The Detroit Lions (9-8) closed their season by keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-9) out of the postseason, finishing above .500 for the first time since 2017. Detroit won 20-16, beating the Packers in the NFL’s final regular season game under the lights from Lambeau Field. And that’s a step in the right direction for a franchise that hasn’t finished in any other place but last in the NFC North since 2017, too.
So close in Year 2: Dan Campbell’s Lions may kick themselves over these losses
The Detroit Lions (9-8) finished the season as the last team left out of the postseason. And while that’s quite the accomplishment in Year 2 of a rebuild, it’s easy to see how the Lions could have gone dancing had a couple more plays gone their way. Detroit...
Players sit out of game after Albion coach uses racial slur in practice
Student-athletes at Albion College sat out of today's game against Trine after a coach used a racial slur in practice.
Michigan counties bordering Ohio, Wisconsin have higher COVID risk this week
Michigan has two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week and they have one main trait in common – beyond the fact their names start with the letter “M.”. Monroe and Menominee counties are the only Michigan counties at a high COVID level this week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both are border counties.
