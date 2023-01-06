ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Grand Rapids Press

As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
The Flint Journal

Aidan Hutchinson caps strong rookie season with postgame Lambeau leap

Aidan Hutchinson put the bow on an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice and celebrating with a Lambeau leap. During a postgame interview with NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew, the rookie defensive end went into the stands for his leap into the faithful fans hanging around. Check out video of the leap by clicking here. Hutchinson initially declined the chants of “Lambeau leap!” from the Lions fans holding court, saying, “No, I can’t. I can’t. I mean, ... All right. All right,” before going for it.
WILX-TV

Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
MLive

Video recap: Detroit’s rookie class shines in win against Packers in Week 18

For the first time in quite some time, the phrase “maybe next year” should genuinely induce positive emotions in fans of the Detroit Lions. Detroit ended its season with a 20-16 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. That win completes the season sweep of an NFC North rival while keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the postseason. And it was again all about the defense in this dramatic win for the Lions. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks, leading Detroit’s rookie class to a new NFL record of 19.5 combined sacks in a single season. And rookie safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers for the third time of the year, helping seal the team’s ninth victory while becoming the first defender to do that, per the broadcast.
MLive

Detroit Lions’ 2023 regular-season opponents officially set

The Detroit Lions won in Week 18, and while they won’t taste the postseason, it’s time to look ahead with their draft picks and 2023 regular-season opponents officially set. Detroit has its usual slate of home-and-home matchups inside the NFC North. But the Lions will also host the...
The Ann Arbor News

Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions in passionate speech: ‘This is just the beginning’

Dan Campbell delivered a passionate speech worth watching after his Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers to close the regular season under the lights from Lambeau Field. The second-year Lions head coach reinforced the fact that they never doubted their chances in this game, whether still in the postseason picture or not. Campbell didn’t back away from embracing the role of spoiler, keeping the Packers out of the postseason, and that’s what it came down to in Week 18. He mentioned it multiple times throughout the week leading in and then even told NBC after the first quarter: “We don’t want them to go, so that’s our motivation.”
WILX-TV

How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and nearly 90% of them are fatal. After NFL star Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night, Shari Babbitt was left worried about her grandchild’s safety when playing football....
The Ann Arbor News

What’s being said nationally after Lions finish above .500 for first time since 2017

The Detroit Lions (9-8) closed their season by keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-9) out of the postseason, finishing above .500 for the first time since 2017. Detroit won 20-16, beating the Packers in the NFL’s final regular season game under the lights from Lambeau Field. And that’s a step in the right direction for a franchise that hasn’t finished in any other place but last in the NFC North since 2017, too.
