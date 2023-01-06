For the first time in quite some time, the phrase “maybe next year” should genuinely induce positive emotions in fans of the Detroit Lions. Detroit ended its season with a 20-16 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. That win completes the season sweep of an NFC North rival while keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the postseason. And it was again all about the defense in this dramatic win for the Lions. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks, leading Detroit’s rookie class to a new NFL record of 19.5 combined sacks in a single season. And rookie safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers for the third time of the year, helping seal the team’s ninth victory while becoming the first defender to do that, per the broadcast.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO