The Ford Explorer Won't Ditch ICE For Years To Come
The Ford Explorer will reportedly keep its internal combustion engine until at least 2035, a new report claims. The news comes from AutoForecast Solutions and it's somewhat surprising because we learned not long ago about plans to launch an all-electric version in the not-too-distant future. But apparently, the Blue Oval wants to cater to both ICE and EV customers, which makes sense considering not everyone is prepared to adopt pure battery electrification just yet.
dallasexpress.com
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Carbonized Gray: Photos
Following its reveal back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out driving around wearing different colors and equipped with all sorts of features and packages, including more than one convertible. That particular list includes a red EcoBoost drop top, a Rapid Red GT, an Oxford White EcoBoost, a Vapor Blue EcoBoost, and a Shadow Black EcoBoost with the top down. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible, this time finished in Carbonized Gray with a black top.
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak, engine stalling issue
Mercedes-Benz GLE, AMG and ML models spanning 2012-2020 were recalled over the potential for the engine to stall.
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away
Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
Carscoops
Here’s The First Ford Mustang Crash At A Cars And Coffee In 2023
Leaving a car meet in a vehicle like a Ford Mustang should be no more difficult than exiting the parking lot of a supermarket on a lazy Sunday afternoon. However, Mustang owners routinely make a mess out of the simple process and at the recent Cars and Coffee Southlake event in Texas, it happened once again.
gmauthority.com
Every 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Passenger Gets Heated, Vented, Massaging Seat
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is poised to catapult the luxury marque to the upper echelon of the luxury market segment, putting Cadillac on the same level as Rolls Royce and Bentley. To this end, the upcoming uber-luxurious Celestiq will be cutting no corners, and we’ve just learned that the luxury sedan will feature heated, vented and massaging seats for all four passengers.
Carscoops
Lidar Tech From Autonomous Cars Also Helps Snowcats Build Better Ski Slopes
There’s a good chance that more than one wealthy, German Mercedes S-Class owner will arrive at the ski slopes this year having cruised down the autobahn to get there with his car’s DrivePilot autonomous function engaged. But what he probably wouldn’t know is that Lidar technology very similar...
Carscoops
Historic UK River Crossing Closed After TikTok Popularity Encouraged Dangerous Drivers
An ancient ford, or river crossing, that has been in use for over 1,000 years in the UK has been closed after becoming a viral sensation on TikTok. Rufford ford in Nottinghamshire, England, was blocked by the local council at the request of fire and police services who couldn’t cope with the sudden influx of rescues following the crossing’s newfound internet fame.
msn.com
Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal?
Semi-truck parts tend to wear faster than those on passenger cars. That has a lot to do with the vehicle’s size and the fact that big rigs rack up many miles quickly. Some auto parts, such as Jake brakes, can improve a semi-truck’s lifespan. Learn more about Jake brakes, including how they work, if they’re legal, and whether they affect a truck’s engine.
msn.com
Best New Pickup Trucks of 2023
Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Mustang receives minor updates and changes over its previous model year, with the changes being headlined by the discontinuation of the Mustang Shelby GT500 model and its corresponding mechanicals. Model Line. Mechanical. Deletion of 5.2L V8 Predator engine used in Mustang Shelby GT500. Deletion of seven-speed dual...
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
One electric car data point may reveal a major hurdle toward adoption
Early data from electric cars could shape broader adoption — and it could leave people without parking spots left behind. At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) in Las Vegas, industry representatives explained how governments and businesses can spur electric car adoption by providing adequate access to charging points. Adam Woolway, head of EV for parking space data provider Parkopedia, explained that current electric car owners charge at home around 80 percent of the time.
