ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FBI denies it was the agency that asked cops to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeqNg_0k5lNymB00

The FBI denied asking Indiana cops to pull over Bryan Kohberger as he drove with his dad to Pennsylvania – though the agency was part of a law enforcement coalition that made the request.

“The December 15th traffic stops conducted on the vehicle being driven by Bryan Kohberger in Indiana were not requested or directed by the FBI,” the agency told Fox News in a statement.

The feds made the clarification after a law enforcement source told the news station an FBI surveillance team tracked the pair during their cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania.

Members of a law enforcement coalition, including the FBI, investigating Kohberger asked Indiana police to pull the white Hyundai Elantra over that day, according to the news outlet.

The task force wanted Indiana cops to grab footage of the suspect and his hands, the source said — possibly to check them for marks or wounds caused when he allegedly used a large knife to kill four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6eje_0k5lNymB00
A law enforcement coalition asked Indiana state police to pull the white Hyundai Elantra over on Dec. 15 because it was seeking video images of the murder suspect.
Hancock County IN Sheriff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9Jx9_0k5lNymB00
The FBI, which was trailing Bryan Kohberger, said the traffic stops involving his car “were not requested or directed” by the agency.
Indiana State Police/

Police pulled Kohberger over twice within minutes on I-70 in Hancock County outside Indianapolis for following too closely, officials said.

Both times, the officers let Kohberger and his father, Michael Kohberger, 67, drive off with a verbal warning.

On Dec. 30, Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and charged with the murders of  Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, in Moscow, Idaho, after they were stabbed in their beds during a seemingly senseless and unprovoked rampage.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

An affidavit unsealed Thursday showed the police had DNA evidence and phone records linking him to the crime scene, as well as footage of a car matching the description of Kohberger’s leaving the area shortly after the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTA19_0k5lNymB00
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 and extradited to Idaho.
AP

He made his initial court appearance in Idaho on Thursday after he was booked into the Latah County Jail following his extradition from Pennsylvania. He has yet to enter a plea, but has indicated to a lawyer he will be pleading not guilty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Idaho Quadruple Homicide Suspect Asked For Help With Eerie Research On 'Committing A Crime' Months Before Brutal Slayings

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice and criminology student, took to Reddit with a questionable post months before the quadruple homicide rocked the community of Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger asked for help online with some research seven months ago, stating it had been "approved by the DeSales University IRB." He graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in May 2022.A message on Reddit explained the goal was to understand how "emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime." "In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy