Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

Indiana had a 21-point lead but couldn't hold on to it with Kris Murray scoring 30 points for Iowa. They needed every one of them because Tracye Jackson-Davis had 30 for Indiana as well. They also lost Race Thompson to a knee injury and fell to 10-4 on the season.

QUESTION: Obviously Race's injury had a cascading effect on everything. but how do you feel the main effect was on your defense in the second half?

COACH WOODSON: When you play Malik (Reneau), and I thought (Jordan) Geronimo fought, but Race is a better matchup on Murray and we knew that coming in. But we just didn't play like we played in the first half. Our defense, it just went the other way. And Murray had his way. He was a big part of that. I think he had 21 points in the second half and that's huge when you are trying to win a close game. We didn't hit our free throws. That's kind of been a thorn in our side. We have to make free throws. They made theirs and we missed ours.

QUESTION: We saw Trayce hobble off the court at halftime and get stretched out again. He still played 38 minutes and fought through that. Can you talk about what he gave tonight?

COACH WOODSON: He played a great game tonight. I tried to give him a blow in the second half, but he didn't want to come out and I get it. He was trying his damnedest to help us win it. Telling is going to be how he feels (Friday). I just hope when he wakes up, he is feeling good.

QUESTION: There was a play at the end with Jalen (Hood-Schifino). Was that the plan to get him downhill or did he improvise?

COACH WOODSON: He kind of improvised. The plan was to get it inside and when Trayce broke away from it, it opened the door and he thought he had a crack and I get it. He had a good game and he can make free throws, so maybe he was trying to get fouled.

QUESTION: There was some confusion there at the end when Fran came down your way. It looked like the officials called ...

COACH WOODSON: I'm not even going to comment on that because that's bullshit. That's what it is. And you can print that. Because when you allow coaches to come across half court into your space, that's bullshit. It is.

QUESTION: It actually looked like one of the officials called a technical foul on him ...

COACH WOODSON: He did call the tech and he pulled it back, which is bullshit. The guy should have been thrown out of the goddamn game.

QUESTION: Up 21 points in the first half, what was the biggest change that Iowa did or that you saw from your own guys from that point on?

COACH WOODSON: I thought we moved and did everything we could to build the lead and then I went to the bench and started shuffling a little bit - we can't play everybody 40 minutes and we started having some miscues. Then when Race went out, that was a big blow. I still thought we had a shot at the end. You're up six with three minutes to go on the clock and we can't close it coming out of that timeout.

QUESTION: I know toughness is a trait that you value in your teams. Injuries keep putting your individual games into situations where you have to call on that toughness. How much do these players have the capacity to keep digging when you keep getting thrown adversity like this?

COACH WOODSON: Again, there is nothing you can do about it. It's a part of the game. All I can do is wish X and Race a speedy recovery and that they get back. Until they get back, other guys got to step up and play - and I gotta help them get there.

QUESTION: Just mentally, how hard is it on the rest of the guys to see that moment with Race going down and in pain?

COACH WOODSON: Well it's tough because I thought he had his legs taken out from under him. No call. It's a bad play, it really is.

QUESTION: It seemed like Trayce stepped up as a vocal leader in that second half. Is that something you saw and something you are pulling out of him?

COACH WOODSON: His game spoke for itself. He's trying to do everything he can to help us win. For a guy that hasn't been playing, hasn't been able to practice, to come out and get you 30 and nine, he did pretty damn good for us.

QUESTION: Do you know the extent of Race's injury yet?

COACH WOODSON: No I don't. We will go back and x-ray or do an MRI and see where it is.

