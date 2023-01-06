Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Bills, Patriots players show support for Damar Hamlin before matchup
Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots players and the fans who were at Highmark Stadium showed support for Damar Hamlin before the game on Sunday.
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin shares emotional reaction to outpour of support from NFL, rest of nation
Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.
WFAA
'Hamlin Strong' | Patrick Mahomes honors Bills safety before Chiefs-Raiders game
LAS VEGAS — Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, East Texas native quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin with his pregame outfit. In photos tweeted out by the NFL, Mahomes wore a red hoodie with Hamlin on the back and the message "Hamlin Strong." Hamlin's...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field
Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury
Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans."Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
