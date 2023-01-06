Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans."Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO