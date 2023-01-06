Read full article on original website
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A house fire in Salisbury late last week has been deemed accidental. At around 12:50 p.m. Friday, firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department were called to 30905 Johnson Road for a reported house fire. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in roughly 15 minutes. State...
OCPD asking for public’s help in naming new horse
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in picking a name for their new horse. He’s 7 years old and weighs in at 1,600 pounds. We’re told it comes down to three names: Angus, Major, or Jasper. You can fill out the survey on OCPD’s Facebook page to help name the horse.
Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of one-year-old MD boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
Seaford Police Department hosts active intervention training for police, fire and EMS departments
SEAFORD, Del.- Police, EMS, and Fire Companies in Delaware attended an Alert 1 Active Intervention training held at the Seaford High School Saturday, learning what steps to take, and what operational command structure to relay information to in the event of an active shooting. “They are going to have some...
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
Fire destroys mobile home in Angola Beach and Estates development
LEWES, Del. – A family is without a roof over their heads Sunday night after their mobile home caught fire. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) was dispatched to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development around 10:31 a.m. Firefighters found the mobile home being eaten up by flames. No one was hurt. However, three cats died in the fire.
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
Federalsburg Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Shooting
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene. The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek. A suspect has been identified but...
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 dead, 3 injured
Easton, MD- Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal-two vehicle crash which left four people dead and three others injured Wednesday Morning. Just after 9 am troopers from the MSP Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Cambridge to discuss fiscal year 2023-2024
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge is preparing for the upcoming fiscal year. The goal-setting session was set for tomorrow however that meeting has now been postponed. Not all elected officials could not be in attendance however, the city manager says that for this budget it’s crucial everyone is there. An extra month was built into the schedule to allow for unforeseeable circumstances like this.
Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
