Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The briefing comes as the final jobs report for 2022 was released on Friday morning, showing U.S. employment growth slowed under the weight of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail a historically strong labor…
President Biden hails jobs report: 'It’s a good time to be a worker in America'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday applauded the results of the December jobs report, which showed slowing but still strong hiring growth that came in above expectations. “These historic jobs and unemployment gains are giving workers more power and American families more breathing room,” Biden said in a statement. “Real wages are up in recent months, gas prices are down, and we are seeing welcome signs that inflation is coming down as well. It’s a good time to be a worker in America.”
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Biden had better look over his shoulder — the House GOP is coming for him on the border crisis | Opinion

Entering the second half of his first term, President Joe Biden faces a hostile Republican-controlled House of Representatives intent on curbing what they perceive to be the continued presidential tilt to the far left. Majority Leader Steve Scalise previewed the new Republican priorities dealing with spending and inflation, energy production,...
On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules

Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”Around 300 migrants have taken refuge on sidewalks outside Sacred Heart Church, some of them afraid to seek more formal shelters, advocates say, amid new restrictions meant to crack down on illegal border crossings.This is the scene that will greet President Joe Biden on his first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border Sunday. The president announced last week that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and...
