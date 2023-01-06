Read full article on original website
Experts rip Biden admin as US oil giants bet big on Americas: ‘White House lampooning our own industry’
Stephen Schork and John Catsimatidis slammed the White House's "vitriol" towards U.S. oil producers and called for "long-term commitment" to the industry to boost jobs and the economy.
Biden fumbles during speech, appears not to know Title 8 border law, mislabels CBP
During a major White House speech Thursday announcing expanded border measures, President Biden fumbled while discussing the replacement of Title 42, a public health law that has been used to deter migrants at the border. The speech came days before the president’s first-ever visit to the southern border next week...
Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary by warning the Big Lie remains
The president is planning a solemn address to mark the events of two years ago.
Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The briefing comes as the final jobs report for 2022 was released on Friday morning, showing U.S. employment growth slowed under the weight of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail a historically strong labor…
President Biden hails jobs report: 'It’s a good time to be a worker in America'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday applauded the results of the December jobs report, which showed slowing but still strong hiring growth that came in above expectations. “These historic jobs and unemployment gains are giving workers more power and American families more breathing room,” Biden said in a statement. “Real wages are up in recent months, gas prices are down, and we are seeing welcome signs that inflation is coming down as well. It’s a good time to be a worker in America.”
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
I've been to the border and here is my message to President Biden
President Joe Biden said he is going to visit our southern border, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
Mayorkas defends Biden not visiting border: 'The President knows the border very well'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed President Biden “knows the border very well” and refused to call the influx of illegal migrants a "crisis."
Under attack from both Republicans and Democrats, Biden tours border
Amid record-levels of border crossings, President Biden visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Sunday, his first trip to the region since he took office two years ago.
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Biden had better look over his shoulder — the House GOP is coming for him on the border crisis | Opinion
Entering the second half of his first term, President Joe Biden faces a hostile Republican-controlled House of Representatives intent on curbing what they perceive to be the continued presidential tilt to the far left. Majority Leader Steve Scalise previewed the new Republican priorities dealing with spending and inflation, energy production,...
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules
Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”Around 300 migrants have taken refuge on sidewalks outside Sacred Heart Church, some of them afraid to seek more formal shelters, advocates say, amid new restrictions meant to crack down on illegal border crossings.This is the scene that will greet President Joe Biden on his first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border Sunday. The president announced last week that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and...
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
The Biden administration recently expanded a pandemic-era program that quickly expels migrants who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.
Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens
Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
