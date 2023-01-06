Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”Around 300 migrants have taken refuge on sidewalks outside Sacred Heart Church, some of them afraid to seek more formal shelters, advocates say, amid new restrictions meant to crack down on illegal border crossings.This is the scene that will greet President Joe Biden on his first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border Sunday. The president announced last week that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and...

