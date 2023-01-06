Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he...
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Falcons name Beadles president, longtime executive McKay CEO
ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Beadles was named Atlanta Falcons president on Monday as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank's family business management team. Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons. Steve Cannon, currently CEO of Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS's Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE.
Pineiro's kick lifts Panthers to 10-7 win over Saints
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If Steve Wilks has coached his last game for the Panthers, he can walk away knowing his players didn't quit on him. Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and Carolina closed out its season with an opportunistic 10-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
AP source: Browns fire coordinator Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday after his underperforming group had a major hand in this season ending way short of expectations or the playoffs, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press. The 52-year-old Woods was one Kevin...
At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to...
Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against Pittsburgh after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards, threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys laid an egg in their final regular-season game, losing 26-6 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Despite playing their starters...
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat.
