ATLANTA (AP) — Greg Beadles was named Atlanta Falcons president on Monday as part several changes in team owner Arthur Blank's family business management team. Longtime Falcons executive Rich McKay, who was hired by Blank as general manager in 2004 and was named team president in 2011, has been named CEO of the Falcons. Steve Cannon, currently CEO of Blank's Sports and Entertainment portfolio, which also includes the MLS's Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has been named vice chairman of AMBSE.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO