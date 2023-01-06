ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee spring turkey quota hunt application window open

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said “now is the time” to apply for the 2023 Wildlife Management Area spring turkey quota hunt. The application deadline is next week.

A Wildlife Management Area or WMA is a protected area set aside for the conservation of wildlife and for recreational activities involving wildlife such as hunting and fishing, according to the TWRA. There are more than 1.5 million acres of WMAs statewide with the hundreds of species living in those areas. Since last month, hunters have been able to apply for the 2023 WMA spring turkey quota hunt. The deadline is Jan. 11.

Tennessee Tech joining with two states to research the decline in turkeys

TWRA says applications can be submitted online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com , at any TWRA license agent, or at a TWRA regional office. Applications will not be accepted via postal mail.

After the deadline, a computer drawing will be held to determine successful applications based on the priority drawing system, TWRA says, which gives priority points to hunters based on the number of years that they have participated in the spring turkey quota hunt drawing without having been drawn before. Successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified via email.

Tennessee prohibits the use of any type of food to feed or attract wild turkeys on WMAs; as well as calling or attempting to call wild turkeys using any means to mimic the sounds made by turkeys on all WMAs from March 1 until the opening day of the spring turkey hunts on the WMA. Fanning or reaping turkeys on WMAs is prohibited.

WMA areas and additional information can be found in the TWRA document below:

TWRA Turkey Spring Quota Hunts 2023 Download

The statewide spring turkey season begins in April: for Youth Sportsman, April 8-9 and for shotgun/archery, April 15-May 28, 2023.

