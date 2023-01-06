ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Jets star makes bold prediction for next season

The New York Jets did not have the end of the season that they would have hoped for after a 7-4 start to the season, capped off with their sixth straight loss in Week 18 to finish 7-10 on the year. New York missed out on the playoffs for an...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. Tony, I think the biggest...
JACKSON, CA

