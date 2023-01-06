Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he...
Bengals beat Ravens to avoid coin flip, set up home rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week. The AFC North...
At 7-10, Browns short of expectations for 2nd straight year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he’s optimistic about the future of the organization, but admitted Sunday he’ll be “frustrated as hell” for the next several weeks as he watches other players live their dreams during the playoffs. “It’s frustrating to...
Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings wanted nothing more than to wash away the bitter taste from a blowout loss and head into the postseason on a sweeter note.
Robert Saleh addresses OC Mike LaFleur’s future with Jets
Mike LaFleur is on the hot seat after the New York Jets failed to score a touchdown for the third straight game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Following the season-ending defeat, coach Robert Saleh didn’t exactly turn down the heat on the embattled offensive coordinator. Saleh was asked point...
As Giants rest starters, here’s who isn’t playing for Brian Daboll’s team in Week 18 at Eagles (UPDATE)
UPDATE: This was the Giants’ starting offense: QB Davis Webb, RB Matt Breida, TEs Lawrence Cager and Nick Vannett, WRs Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson, LT Tyre Phillips, LG Ben Bredeson, C Nick Gates, RG Jack Anderson, and RT Evan Neal (normal starter). And this was the Giants’ starting...
Jets star makes bold prediction for next season
The New York Jets did not have the end of the season that they would have hoped for after a 7-4 start to the season, capped off with their sixth straight loss in Week 18 to finish 7-10 on the year. New York missed out on the playoffs for an...
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. Tony, I think the biggest...
